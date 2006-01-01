1 season available

America's Got Talent

TV14 • Reality, Family, Music, Variety • TV Series • 2005

America votes in the ultimate talent show to determine which act deserves a million dollars.

America votes in the ultimate talent show to determine which act deserves a million dollars.

Start watching America's Got Talent

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (30 episodes)

1 season available

(30 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras
Season14
Episode 1

Auditions 1

Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough join judges Simon and Howie as contestants and variety acts audition for the chance to win $1 million; recipients of the Golden Buzzer proceed directly to the Los Angeles Live Shows to compete for America's vote.
Episode 2

Auditions 2

Auditions continue as contestants of all ages and variety acts of all types audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the Golden Buzzer is back, but there are only four chances left for acts to proceed directly to the Los Angeles Live Shows.
Episode 3

Auditions 3

Auditions continue as variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the Golden Buzzer is still in play, and three more lucky acts have the chance to go directly to the Live Shows.
Episode 4

Auditions 4

Auditions continue as variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the Golden Buzzer is still in play for two more lucky acts to go directly to the Live Shows in Los Angeles.
Episode 5

Auditions 5

Auditions continue as variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the Golden Buzzer is still in play for one more lucky act to go directly to the Live Shows in Los Angeles.
Episode 6

Best of Auditions

Creator and Executive Producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel, revisit some of the biggest, best and most show-stopping moments from the 14th season. Hosted by Terry Crews.
Episode 7

Auditions 6

Auditions conclude as variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the Golden Buzzer will send one more lucky act directly to the Live Shows in Los Angeles.
Episode 8

Judge Cuts 1

Country music superstar Brad Paisley joins the panel as a guest judge and gets to send an act directly to the Live Shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before America votes in the live rounds.
Episode 9

Judge Cuts 2

NBA superstar Dwyane Wade joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the Live Shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.
Episode 10

Judge Cuts 3

Emmy-nominated actress Ellie Kemper joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the Live Shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.
Episode 11

Judge Cuts 4

Comedy legend Jay Leno joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the Live Shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America's vote.
Episode 12

Quarter Finals 1

Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience. With Judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Host Terry Crews.
Episode 13

Live Results 1

Seven acts from the previous night's show will move on to the Semifinals round of competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin' Save.
Episode 14

Quarter Finals 2

Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience. With Judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Host Terry Crews.
Episode 15

Live Results 2

Seven acts from the previous night's show will move on to the Semifinals round of competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin' Save.
Episode 16

Quarter Finals 3

Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience. With Judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and Host Terry Crews.
Episode 17

Live Results 3

Seven acts from the previous night's show will move on to the Semifinals round of competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin' Save.
Episode 18

Semifinals 1

Semi-finalists perform live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for a chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America, with Judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel and Host Terry Crews.
Episode 19

Live Results 4

Only five of the previous night's performers will move on to the Finals; viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin' Save - also featuring a surprise guest performance!
Episode 20

Semifinals 2

Semi-finalists perform live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for a chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America, with Judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel and Host Terry Crews.
Episode 21

Live Results 5

Only five of the previous night's performers will move on to the Finals; viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin' Save - also featuring a surprise guest performance!
Episode 22

Live Finals

The top 10 acts perform one last time, live from the Dolby Theatre, for their chance to win $1 million dollars and be named the most talented act in America, with Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.
Episode 23

Live Results Finale

Host Terry Crews reveals who America has chosen as the $1 million winner of America's Got Talent Season 14; the two-hour finale will feature special guest performers and not-to-be-missed surprises.
Episode 24

The Champions One

Ten of the most memorable acts from around the globe perform for the judges. Four of these acts will advance - two chosen by a panel of superfans, one Judges' Choice and one who will receive a Golden Buzzer to perform in the finale.
Episode 25

The Champions Two

The competition continues as 10 more of the most talented, memorable and all-around fan favorite acts perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel. Four acts will advance, including one who will receive a Golden Buzzer.
Episode 26

The Champions Three

Ten more of the most talented acts perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel. Four acts will advance, including one who will receive a Golden Buzzer to perform in the finale.
Episode 27

The Champions Four

A final group, including 10 of the competition's most talented acts, performs for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel. Four acts will advance, including one who will receive a Golden Buzzer to perform in the finale.
Episode 28

The Champions Semi Finals

Twelve finalists perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel. Six of these renowned acts will move on to the finals, five will be voted through by a panel of Superfans and one will be the Judges’ Choice.
Episode 29

The Champions Finals

The Top 10 finalists perform, including four Golden Buzzer acts and six performers from the Semifinals, for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel. America’s Superfans vote to determine who will be named the ultimate Champion.
Episode 30

The Champions Results Finale

In the finale, the ultimate Champion is crowned in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel. Special guests take the stage with the finalists for memorable performances.

The FINALE! Special Guests KISS, Travis Barker and More

It's the FINALS! The Best Acts Perform - AGT: The Champions Weekly Recap, Episode 6

Simon Did Not Expect to Love This Act, but He Did - AGT: The Champions Weekly Recap, Episode 5

Standing Ovations, Laughter, Tears and So Much More - AGT: The Champions Weekly Recap, Episode 4

You'll Be Screaming Right Along with Heidi Klum! - AGT: The Champions Weekly Recap, Episode 3

Moses Concas SHOCKS The Judges With Harmonica Beat-Boxing! - America's Got Talent: The Champions

AGT: The Champions Weekly Recap, Episode 2

Ben Blaque: The Champions Two

Luke Islam: The Champions Two

Marc Spelmann and X: The Champions Two

Marcelito Pomoy: The Champions Two

Oz Pearlman: The Champions Two

Puddles Pity Party: The Champions Two

Ryan Niemiller: The Champions Two

Spencer Horsman: The Champions Two

AGT: The Champions Weekly Recap, Episode 1

AGT Results - The Champions One, Season 2

Angelina Jordan: The Champions One

Dan Naturman: The Champions One

Dania Diaz: The Champions One

Duo Transcend: The Champions One

Eddie Williams: The Champions One

Hans: The Champions One

Jack Vidgen: The Champions One

Junior Creative: The Champions One

Mike Yung: The Champions One

Paddy and Nicko: The Champions One

Billy Ray Cyrus and Voices of Service Perform "Some Gave All"

Dunkin' Lounge – Finals

Fifteen-Year-Old Benicio Bryant with the Sensational Ozuna

Julianne Hough Performs Her New Single "Transform" Plus V.Unbeatable

Macklemore and Detroit Youth Choir and Kygo with the Ndlovu Youth Choir

Paula Abdul, Light Balance Kids, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Brian King Joseph

Pop Legend Cher Delivers a Stunning Performance of "Waterloo"

The America's Got Talent Winner Is Revealed! - AGT 2019

Three-Time Grammy Nominee Leona Lewis and AGT Finalist Kodi Lee Perform

Young Opera Singer Emanne Beasha with World-Renowned Pianist Lang Lang

Benicio Bryant: AGT Season 14 Finals

Detroit Youth Choir: AGT Season 14 Finals

Emanne Beasha: AGT Season 14 Finals

Kodi Lee: AGT Season 14 Finals

Light Balance Kids: AGT Season 14 Finals

Ryan Niemiller: AGT Season 14 Finals

The Ndlovu Youth Choir: AGT Season 14 Finals

Tyler Butler-Figueroa: AGT Season 14 Finals

V.Unbeatable: AGT Season 14 Finals

Voices of Service: AGT Season 14 Finals

Dunkin' Design a Cup Challenge Winner

Dunkin' Lounge – Semifinals 2

Piff the Magic Dragon: AGT Season 14 Live Results

The Fifth Dunkin' Save on AGT Season 14 Live Results

Tokio Myers and Stewart Copeland: AGT Season 14 Live Results

Who Will the Judges Save on AGT Season 14 Live Results?

Alex Dowis: AGT Season 14 Semifinals

Chris Kläfford: AGT Season 14 Semifinals

Detroit Youth Choir: AGT Season 14 Semifinals

Dom Chambers: AGT Season 14 Semifinals

Emanne Beasha: AGT Season 14 Semifinals

Lukas & Falco: AGT Season 14 Semifinals

Luke Islam: AGT Season 14 Semifinals

Marcin Patrzalek: AGT Season 14 Semifinals

Ryan Niemiller: AGT Season 14 Semifinals

V.Unbeatable: AGT Season 14 Semifinals

Voices of Service: AGT Season 14 Semifinals

Darci Lynne: AGT Season 14 Live Results

Dunkin' Lounge – Semifinals 1

Preacher Lawson: AGT Season 14 Live Results

The Fourth Dunkin' Save on AGT Season 14 Live Results

Who Will the Judges Save on AGT Season 14 Live Results?

Ansley Burns: AGT Season 14 Semifinals

You May Also Like

American Idol
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2018)
The Voice
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2011)
Ellen's Game of Games
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
Undercover Boss
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2010)
The Masked Singer
TVPG • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Dr. Pimple Popper
TV14 • Documentaries, Medical • TV Series (2018)
Survivor
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2000)
Total Wipeout
Reality • TV Series (2009)
Black-ish
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2006)
MasterChef
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Hell's Kitchen
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2004)
America's Funniest Home Videos
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1981)
9-1-1
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Saturday Night Live
TV14 • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (1975)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (30 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial