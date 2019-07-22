1 season available

A Very Brady Renovation

TVGRealityLifestyle & CultureHome & Garden • TV Series • 2019

Jason Pickens visits The Brady Bunch cast members to learn what they're doing now.

Jason Pickens visits The Brady Bunch cast members to learn what t...More

1 season available (7 episodes)

1 season available

(7 episodes)

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Honey, We're Home!: Extended

The Brady Bunch kids have an emotional reunion at the famous home before beginning demolition. The Property Brothers team up with Maureen McCormick and Susan Olsen to renovate the heart of the home, including the iconic staircase.
Episode 2

Here's the Second Story

Jasmine Roth and Barry Williams create Mike Brady's den out of three spaces in the original house. Then, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine work with Susan Olsen and Mike Lookinland on the Jack and Jill bathroom and kids' rooms.
Episode 3

Orange You Glad It's Avocado?

Steve and Leanne Ford team up with Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb to build out the kitchen and family room on the first floor; the Brady backyard is complete with artificial turf ; the team furnishes Alice's bedroom.
Episode 4

A Sunshine Day on Clinton Way

Barry Williams joins Lara Spencer and Jasmine Roth to recreate his attic bedroom, but in a very unexpected part of the house. Also, Jasmine pulls double duty working on Mike and Carol Brady's master bedroom with Mike Lookinland.
Episode 5

Behind the Build: Scenes We Fern-ally Get to Show You

A special look at unseen footage and memorable reveals for the front exterior, the heart of the home and Alice's bedroom and bathroom.
Episode 6

Behind the Build: We're Gonna Keep On, Keep On Showing You More

The series concludes with a look at unseen moments and unforgettable reveals of the master suite, family room and Mike's den. Plus, a celebrity surprise!
Episode 7

Holiday Edition

Food Network and HGTV join forces with the Brady Bunch cast to throw a holiday party at the newly renovated home! Ree Drummond and the Brady kids whip up nostalgic treats while Jasmine works with them to build decorations.

About this Show

A Very Brady Renovation

Jason Pickens visits The Brady Bunch cast members to learn what they're doing now. Then, from touring historic homes with Eve Plumb to exploring Branson, MO, with Barry Williams, he explores each cast member's passion project.

Starring: Barry WilliamsChristopher KnightDrew ScottEve PlumbJasmine Roth

TVGRealityLifestyle & CultureHome & GardenTV Series • 2019
  • hd
