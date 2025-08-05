Enjoy these hand-picked offers

Welcome to Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Secret Shop in celebration of the Season 2 premiere. From food to fashion and everything in between, we’ve partnered with your favorite brands to provide special, limited time offers guaranteed to fulfill all your guilty pleasures. Scroll below to be led into the temptation!
Babymama
Oh, Baby(mama)! Mayci's natal nutrition line, Babymama, is offering 20% off its comprehensive line for a limited time only! fertilemama, pregomama, and newmama have you covered from conception to delivery with our exclusive MamaMix™
Clicking the link above will direct you to a 3rd party/external site (www.babymama.co). The offer is valid from May 8, 2025 to June 8, 2025 and provides 20% off full priced items available online at checkout—no discount code required. This promotion applies exclusively to full-priced items and is available online only.
JZ Styles
From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Seasons 1 & 2, Jessi's own haircare brand, JZ Styles, is offering up the ultimate haircare deals. Get 10% off select JZ Styles products for a limited time only.
Clicking the link above will direct you to a 3rd party/external site (www.jzstyles.com). Prices are subject to change without notice. This price list does not guarantee prices will remain unchanged.
Swig
Swig knows dirty soda. We know drama. Grab 20% off tumblers and merch to fuel your Season 2 obsession!
Clicking the link above will direct you to a 3rd party/external site (www.swigdrinks.com). Offer valid May 8 – June 8, 2025 (Mountain Time) online only at the Secret Shop on swigdrinks.com, while supplies last. Discount is applied automatically at checkout to select 32 oz and 44 oz Swig tumblers and the Everything Good crewneck; no other items are eligible. Quantities are limited, and once an eligible item sells out no restock or rain checks will be provided. Offer cannot be combined with any other discounts, coupons, bundle pricing, or sale items. Taxes, shipping, and handling fees are calculated after the discount.
Drybar
Momtok Waves but make it Drybar! Enjoy 30% off select value set for a binge-worthy blowout.
Clicking the link above will direct you to a 3rd party/external site (www.drybar.com). Secret Life of Mormon Wives: Special Value Sets 30% off Receive The Cue the Curls Special Value Set and The Soft Bob Set for 30% off (price as marked). Offer valid from Thursday, 5/8/25 through Sunday, 6/8/25. Offer valid for orders placed at drybar.com while supplies last. Offer is not valid at Drybar franchise store locations or retailers selling Drybar products. Offer not valid on prior purchases. Offer is void where prohibited by applicable law. Drybar reserves the right to cancel any promotion or offer, at any time and for any reason. Redeem online: add qualifying product(s) to your shopping bag. No code needed; prices as marked.
tarte
tarte has us glowing. Save 20% sitewide on tarte cosmetics!
Clicking the link above will direct you to a 3rd party/external site (www.tartecosmetics.com). Only valid on http://tarte.com. Must enter promo code MOMTOK20 at checkout. Cannot be combined with any other promo codes/offers/discounts, including Custom Kit. Offer valid only on in-stock items, no rain checks. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Not valid for cash or credit. Offer subject to change at any time and without notice. Exclusions apply and will be marked as ineligible on their product page. Additional fees for tax, duties, VAT, government fees, and/or shipping may apply. tarte™ has the right to cancel any orders due to unauthorized use of our website, technical error, or violation of our Terms of Use. Offer begins on May 8, 2025 at 12:00AM and expires on June 2, 2025 at 11:59PM.
Sprinkles
Sweet temptations! Sprinkles is offering 20% off one dozen cupcake orders.
Clicking the link above will direct you to a 3rd party/external site (www.sprinkles.com). Offer valid for 20% off one (1) dozen cupcakes from Sprinkles with a unique promotional code. Guests must redeem the code at checkout on order.sprinkles.com or in-bakery to receive the discount. A minimum cart value of $59.40 is required to qualify. Maximum discount is $15. Offer is limited to one-time use per guest and is valid only for local bakery orders, including pickup and delivery, at participating Sprinkles locations. This offer is not valid on nationwide shipping orders and cannot be applied to delivery fees, taxes, prior purchases, or combined with any other offer or promotion. Promo codes are non-transferable, have no cash value, and may not be duplicated or shared publicly. Sprinkles reserves the right to modify or cancel this promotion at any time. Offer valid while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply. For questions or assistance, please contact us at eat@sprinkles.com.
Steve Madden
New shoes, new secrets. Step into the Season 2 premiere like you’ve got nothing to hide! Get 20% off select apparel, accessories, and footwear from Steve Madden.
Clicking the link above will direct you to a 3rd party/external site (www.stevemadden.com). This promotion is valid from May 8, 2025, through June 8, 2025. The 20% discount is applicable to items sitewide, excluding gift cards. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout. No manual entry of a promo code is required. One use per customer: Each customer is eligible for a single use of the promo code during the promotion period. The promo code is limited to the first 1,000 redemptions. Once the maximum redemptions are reached, the promo code will no longer be valid. This promotion is available for online purchases only and cannot be used in-store. The promo code can be combined with shipping discounts but may not be combined with any other promotions or discount offers. This offer is not redeemable for cash, credit, or any other monetary value. We reserve the right to modify or cancel this promotion at any time without notice. This offer cannot be applied to previous purchases or used in conjunction with any other discount offers.
Pro Lash
It’s a secret… no one has to know they’re not real! Get 20% off Saints and Sinner bundles from Pro Lash — professional lashes you can apply in the comfort of your home that last up to 10 days. Plus, it comes with a gift.
Clicking the link above will direct you to a 3rd party/external site (www.prolash.com). Offer valid from 5/8/2025 to 6/8/2025. To receive Pro Lash Bow Bag (GWP), customers must buy either the Saints Bundle or the Sinners Bundle. A 20% discount will automatically apply to the qualifying bundle at checkout. This offer cannot be combined with other promotions and is available exclusively on prolash.com.
Dame
Thoughtful tools for sexual wellness. Get 20% off select bundles and 10% off select products—designed by Dame to support pleasure with purpose.
Clicking the link above will direct you to a 3rd party/external site (www.dame.com). This offer is valid only until the end of the promotional period as specified by the shop's closing date. It cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or promotions.
Poppi
Your at-home dirty pop starter pack has arrived! For a limited time only, Poppi’s 12-packs are 20% off on Amazon.com with code HULUSAVE20.

Promotions are valid for a limited time, subject to modification or cancellation by Amazon. Discount code applies only to qualifying items in your cart with the coupon offer applied; one per customer.

Paintbox
Season 2 may get a little catty, so Paintbox is getting our nails freshly pressed. Click below to access a 30% sitewide, limited time offer from Paintbox Nails!
Clicking the link above will direct you to a 3rd party/external site (www.paint-box.com). Offer valid online at www.paint-box.com from May 8 to June 8, 2025, while supplies last. Use code SLOMW30 at checkout to receive 30% off site-wide. Discount cannot be combined with other promotions, bundles, or discounts. Paintbox reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without prior notice.
NuFace
Want the juicy secret for smooth, sculpted skin? Get 20% OFF award-winning devices and skincare from NuFACE.
Clicking the link above will direct you to a 3rd party/external site (www.nuface.com). Offer valid for 20% off select NuFACE devices and products, including TRINITY+ Complete, NuBODY, Power Patches, Super Vita-C Booster Serum, Super Antioxidant Booster Serum and Super Peptide Booster Serum. Promo code SECRET must be applied at checkout to receive the discount. Valid May 8–June 8, 2025, on nuface.com only. Cannot be combined with other offers or applied to past purchases or subscriptions.
Home Chef
55% off your first box, 17% off your next 4, and 35% off your 6th and 7th from Home Chef!
Clicking the link above will direct you to a 3rd party/external site (www.homechef.com). Valid only for new customers. Meals offer applies as follows: 55% off reg. price of 1st box($45 max discount/box), 17% off reg. price of next 4 boxes ($14 max discount/box) and 35% off reg. price of next 2 boxes ($28 max discount/box) on Home Chef standard orders only. Customer who purchases 6-8 meals/week will pay promotional price of $4.50/serving. Unused box discounts expire 10 weeks after signup. Dessert offer is 1 free dessert item/box while customer active. Offer ends if customer skips 6 straight weeks or if subscription cancelled or paused. No reinstatement upon reactivation. Dessert offer may be limited or modified any time. Shipping fee applies on deliveries after first box. Limit 1 per household. May not be combined with gift cards or other offers. No cash value. Not valid in all states. Void where prohibited.
Shhh... "Crazy Secret" is the word. Visit the Black Tap Downtown Disney Anaheim location to receive a free CrazyShake® with any $30 minimum purchase. Just say "Crazy Secret"!

Spend $30 or more and get a free crazyshake of your choice. Valid for two (2) weeks from May 8,2025 to May 22,2025 at Anaheim location only!

The scandalous world of Mormon #Momtok is back! When a swinger from the OG sex scandal returns, friendships crack as secrets and lies explode. Will betrayal break the sisterhood—or will the truth set them free?



The Wives Are Back!

Don’t miss a moment of the new season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. All episodes streaming on Hulu, May 15th.

