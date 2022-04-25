Foundation for Sites
Plane Swap

Missed the live event? Don’t worry! You can still watch this daring, first-of-its-kind feat, on-demand right now, streaming only on Hulu.

Requires Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription. Live content access available on 4/24/22 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. PT only.
The Sky is
Not the Limit

Red Bull will be taking to the skies for a physics-defying feat ten years in the making.

After piloting their aircrafts to 14,000 ft., skydivers Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington will jump out, each leaving behind an empty airplane at 140 mph.

As the riderless machines hurtle toward earth, the two skymasters will attempt to switch planes and regain command of the controls to successfully pilot the two aircraft to the ground.

Watch Plane Swap
Live on Hulu 4/24.

For the first time ever, Hulu will be partnering with Red Bull to stream an unparalleled live spectacle event. Hulu subscribers will get special access to watch the live event from 4-7pm PT.

Watch Plane Swap On All Devices

