More Perks Coming Soon!

Only Murders in the Building Expired Promo MWT Asset - Hulu Perks

Enter for a Chance to Win an Only Murders in the Building x Rare Beauty Kit

Calling all Only Murders in the Building fans! Enter for a chance to win an exclusive beauty kit filled with unique Rare Beauty products inspired by the show. Get Mabel Mora's go-to Duo with Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in an exclusive shade, Resilience, and the much-loved soft pinch lip oil in shade Delight. A collab that Arconiacs have been dying for.

Sorry, this perk is no longer available.
Jimmy Kimmel Live Expired Promo MWT Asset

Enter for a Chance to Win 2 Tickets to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets, including travel and accommodations to see a Jimmy Kimmel Live! taping at the legendary El Capitan Entertainment Center in Hollywood, California. Come join the audience for celebrity guests, laughs, and live performances up close and in person!

Sorry, this perk is no longer available.
A Complete Unknown Expired Promo MWT Asset

Enter for a Chance to Win a Signed A Complete Unknown Poster and an Epiphone Guitar

Win a piece of movie history! Enter for a chance to win a signed poster from the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. This limited-edition collectible is autographed by Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro. Plus: Included in the prize package is an Epiphone guitar with case, inspired by the Les Paul Custom played by Bob Dylan. This one’s a must-enter for movie lovers and Bob Dylan fans alike!

Sorry, this perk is no longer available.
Pure Green Expired Promo MWT Asset

Fuel Your Day with Pure Green – 40% Off Cold-Pressed Juices + Shots

Pure Green makes it easy to energize your lifestyle with nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices and wellness shots crafted from superfoods. Hulu fans get an exclusive 40% off any online-only order of cold-pressed juices or shots.

Just enter code HULU40 at checkout at puregreen.com.co to redeem your perk.

Offer valid 7/7/25 – 8/4/25

Sorry, this perk is no longer available.
Microsoft Expired Promo MWT Asset

Microsoft Rewards with Level 2 Benefits

Jump right into Level 2 of Microsoft's popular rewards program for three months. Search the web with Bing or play with Xbox, and you'll earn more points and unlock exclusive discounted offers. Maximize your points each month and redeem for popular gift cards, special offers, and more.

Sorry, this perk is no longer available.
The Handmaid's Tale Expired Promo MWT Asset - Hulu Perks

Enter for a Chance to Win a Piece of Handmaid’s History

Enter for a chance to win one of the iconic robes used during filming of The Handmaid’s Tale! We’re giving away iconic wardrobe pieces from this unforgettable series - a costume collectible that fans will treasure.

Sorry, this perk is no longer available.
LG Expired Promo MTW Asset

Become an LG Partner Store Member

Unlock access to exclusive discounts, offers and premium perks from LG, the brand behind groundbreaking OLED TV technology, America’s most reliable line of home appliances and more. Create an account to claim your access to LG’s US Best Price Guarantee with a minimum additional 10% discount on electronics and appliances compared to the LG.com already discounted sale prices.

PLUS as a special welcome offer, Hulu subscribers will enjoy an EXTRA 10% off with the code HULU10 through Aug 4, 2025. Terms may apply.

Sorry, this perk is no longer available
Lollapalooza Active Offer MWT Asset

Enter for a Chance to Win 2 VIP Tickets to Lollapalooza and More

Experience Lollapalooza 2025 in VIP style! Enjoy exclusive VIP access, premium views, and luxurious amenities. Enter for a chance to win a trip for you and a friend to Chicago - including airfare and hotel - for one of the year’s biggest music festivals.

Sorry, this perk is no longer available.
Comic Con Active Promo MWT Asset

Enter for a Chance to Win 2 Passes to Comic-Con® and More

Calling all superfans! Enter for a chance to win passes for you and a friend to Comic-Con 2025 in San Diego, the epicenter of animation, superheroes, and everything pop culture.

Sorry, this perk is no longer available
Uber Eats - Active - 647x360

$10 Off Your Next Order with Uber Eats

When your stomach is growling in the middle of an episode, Hulu Perks has you covered with this special offer. Get $10 off a minimum order of $20 on Uber Eats. Your stomach will thank you.

Sorry, this perk is no longer available