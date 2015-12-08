The Girl King
Biography, Drama • Movie (2015)
Sweden’s Queen Kristina, a flamboyant and unpredictable woman who ascended the throne at age six, was raised as a prince and strived to bring peace and education to her country—all while pursuing an illicit romance with her female royal attendant.
Liz in September
Drama, Romance • Movie (2014)
Every year, Liz, a hardcore party girl and womanizer, celebrates her birthday with her friends at a Caribbean beach retreat. This year is different.
Princess Cyd
Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
Eager to escape life with her single father, 16-year-old athlete Cyd visits her novelist aunt in Chicago over the summer. There, she falls for a girl in the neighborhood, while she and her aunt gently challenge each other in the realms of sex and spirit.
Just Charlie
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Young soccer star Charlie has the world at his feet. With a top club desperate to sign him, his future is seemingly mapped out. But the teenager sees only a nightmare. Trapped in the body of a boy, Charlie is torn between wanting to live up to her father’s expectations and shedding this ill-fitting skin. Charlie’s next move will tear the family apart and threaten everything they hold dear.
Naz & Maalik
Adventure, Drama • Movie (2015)
Two closeted teens from Bed-Stuy unwittingly find themselves in the crosshairs of the War on Terror when surveillance footage of their secretive behavior is wildly misinterpreted in this smart indie comedy.
