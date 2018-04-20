On April 20, 1999, Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado experienced one of the most deadly school shootings in United States history. The incident shocked a country that could scarcely imagine the epidemic of teen violence it foreshadowed.
Walking With the Enemy
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2013)
During World War II, a young Hungarian (Jonas Armstrong) disguises himself as a Nazi officer to save his family and thousands of his countrymen from the death camps. Meanwhile, Hungary's regent (Ben Kingsley) takes great risks to save his country.
The Coolest Guy Movie Ever: Return to the Scene of The Great Escape
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
THE COOLEST GUY MOVIE EVER is the definitive look at the making of the 1963 classic, "The Great Escape."
Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2014)
This film documents Glen's amazing "Goodbye Tour" as he and his family attempt to navigate the wildly unpredictable nature of his progressing Alzheimer's disease using love, laughter and music as their medicine of choice.
JACO
Biography, Documentaries • Movie (2015)
"JACO" tells the story of Jaco Pastorius, a self-taught, larger-than-life musician who single-handedly changed the course of modern music by redefining the sound and the role of the electric bass guitar.
Start watching Virgil Films Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.