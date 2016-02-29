TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Rapper Action Bronson returns to his culinary roots to explore great food in the cities he has performed in while touring.
Bong Appetit
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Abdullah Saeed and his team throw the world's most elaborate cannabis dinner parties, inviting notable chefs to come and create a meal in a kitchen stocked with the biggest selection of marijuana ingredients ever assembled.
Abandoned
TV14 • Documentaries, Travel • TV Series (2016)
Legendary skateboarder Rick McCrank explores abandoned places in America.
Hamilton's Pharmacopeia
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Hamilton is fascinated by drugs. Join him on an incredible journey as he investigates the history, chemistry, and social impact of the world’s most extraordinary mind-altering substances in Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia.
Black Market
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
Michael shares his own experiences about addiction, crime and poverty with people he meets who are living with the same problems.
