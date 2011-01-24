You may remember him from VH1's hit shows "The Surreal Life 3" and "Strange Love," but just when you thought you heard your last "Yeah, Boyeee!" VH1 is hitting you with a third dose of the Public Enemy hype-man who made sporting big clock necklaces famous. Flavor Flav is back once again, this time as an eligible bachelor where women will try to win his heart in the new series "Flavor of Love." After his failed romance with Brigitte Nielsen, Flavor Flav is ready for a new and true romance. In "Flavor of Love," 20 single women from all walks of life, selected for their expressed love for Flav, will move into a "phat crib" in Los Angeles and vie for his affection. With help and advice from Big Rick, Flav's gigantic body-guard and chauffeur, Flavor Flav will date all of the women, weed out the ones who are only after his fame and fortune...and in the end will choose his one true love. Along the way, Flav will put the ladies through several challenges including a lie-detector test administered by Brigitte Nielsen herself, a cooking contest judged by Flav's own mother, and the dreaded blind-fold sniff test! Plus, there will be several other surprises throughout this ten-part series including clock ceremonies, dates at Red Lobster, and a new set of gold teeth signifying true love!