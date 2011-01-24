Join RuPaul, the most famous drag queen in the world, as the host, mentor and inspiration on Logo's third season of RuPaul's Drag Race, the ultimate drag queen competition.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
TVMA • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
RuPaul welcomes back the best of the best, the top queens from former seasons of "Drag Race" to determine which of these all-stars will claim the ultimate title and be declared Queen amongst queens.
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
TV14 • Reality, Music • TV Series (2015)
The new cast is devoted to pursuing their dreams in both career and romance, these artists must balance between work and play against the backdrop of the Hollywood Hills. This season will explore one of the most complex relationships in franchise history.
Basketball Wives LA
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2011)
There's plenty of drama on the BBWLA court this second outing, starting with old business, as Malaysia tries to help repair the rift between Jackie and the group. On tap are new rivalries, beefs galore, and Jackie and Doug Christie's wedding anniversary.
Flavor of Love
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2006)
You may remember him from VH1's hit shows "The Surreal Life 3" and "Strange Love," but just when you thought you heard your last "Yeah, Boyeee!" VH1 is hitting you with a third dose of the Public Enemy hype-man who made sporting big clock necklaces famous. Flavor Flav is back once again, this time as an eligible bachelor where women will try to win his heart in the new series "Flavor of Love." After his failed romance with Brigitte Nielsen, Flavor Flav is ready for a new and true romance. In "Flavor of Love," 20 single women from all walks of life, selected for their expressed love for Flav, will move into a "phat crib" in Los Angeles and vie for his affection. With help and advice from Big Rick, Flav's gigantic body-guard and chauffeur, Flavor Flav will date all of the women, weed out the ones who are only after his fame and fortune...and in the end will choose his one true love. Along the way, Flav will put the ladies through several challenges including a lie-detector test administered by Brigitte Nielsen herself, a cooking contest judged by Flav's own mother, and the dreaded blind-fold sniff test! Plus, there will be several other surprises throughout this ten-part series including clock ceremonies, dates at Red Lobster, and a new set of gold teeth signifying true love!
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.