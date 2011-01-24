RuPaul's Drag Race
TV14 • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2011)
Join RuPaul, the most famous drag queen in the world, as the host, mentor and inspiration on Logo's third season of RuPaul's Drag Race, the ultimate drag queen competition.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
TVMA • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
RuPaul welcomes back the best of the best, the top queens from former seasons of "Drag Race" to determine which of these all-stars will claim the ultimate title and be declared Queen amongst queens.
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
TV14 • Reality, Music • TV Series (2015)
The new cast is devoted to pursuing their dreams in both career and romance, these artists must balance between work and play against the backdrop of the Hollywood Hills. This season will explore one of the most complex relationships in franchise history.
Basketball Wives LA
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2011)
There's plenty of drama on the BBWLA court this second outing, starting with old business, as Malaysia tries to help repair the rift between Jackie and the group. On tap are new rivalries, beefs galore, and Jackie and Doug Christie's wedding anniversary.
Flavor of Love
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2006)
You may remember him from VH1's hit shows "The Surreal Life 3" and "Strange Love," but just when you thought you heard your last "Yeah, Boyeee!" VH1 is hitting you with a third dose of the Public Enemy hype-man who made sporting big clock necklaces famous. Flavor Flav is back once again, this time as an eligible bachelor where women will try to win his heart in the new series "Flavor of Love." After his failed romance with Brigitte Nielsen, Flavor Flav is ready for a new and true romance. In "Flavor of Love," 20 single women from all walks of life, selected for their expressed love for Flav, will move into a "phat crib" in Los Angeles and vie for his affection. With help and advice from Big Rick, Flav's gigantic body-guard and chauffeur, Flavor Flav will date all of the women, weed out the ones who are only after his fame and fortune...and in the end will choose his one true love. Along the way, Flav will put the ladies through several challenges including a lie-detector test administered by Brigitte Nielsen herself, a cooking contest judged by Flav's own mother, and the dreaded blind-fold sniff test! Plus, there will be several other surprises throughout this ten-part series including clock ceremonies, dates at Red Lobster, and a new set of gold teeth signifying true love!
Start watching VH1
Plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
PopularA-Z
RuPaul's Drag Race
TV14 • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2011)
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
TVMA • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
TV14 • Reality, Music • TV Series (2015)
Basketball Wives LA
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2011)
Flavor of Love
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2006)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Fashion & Beauty • TV Series (2010)
I Love New York
TV14 • Black Stories, Romance • TV Series (2007)
Rock of Love
TV14 • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2007)
Flavor of Love: Charm School
TV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2007)
Daisy of Love
TVPG • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Basketball Wives LA
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2011)
Daisy of Love
TVPG • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Flavor of Love
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2006)
Flavor of Love: Charm School
TV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2007)
I Love New York
TV14 • Black Stories, Romance • TV Series (2007)
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
TV14 • Reality, Music • TV Series (2015)
Rock of Love
TV14 • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2007)
RuPaul's Drag Race
TV14 • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2011)
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
TVMA • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Fashion & Beauty • TV Series (2010)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on