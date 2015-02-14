Terrific Trucks is a live-action series that celebrates the world of real BIG construction trucks! We add just a touch of animation for their eyes to give them personality and depth, but the rest is live-action: Terrific Trucks doing what they do best! Our trucks come in all shapes and sizes: there’s Tork the Dump Truck; Sparky the Front-end Loader; Dug the Digger; Stotz the Semi, and their friend, Blinker the Scooper, who aspires to be a big truck one day.