Ruff-Ruff is a puppy dog who's always running around sniffing out fun things to do. Tweet is a fluffy yellow bird who loves to sing ad Dave is a quirky, inventive blue panda. Together, with Hatty the Hamster, who arrives in his Spin-Again spinning top craft, they go on fun-filled adventures in fantastical lands, where they play games and make exciting discoveries!
Terrific Trucks
TVY • Adventure, Kids • TV Series (2016)
Terrific Trucks is a live-action series that celebrates the world of real BIG construction trucks! We add just a touch of animation for their eyes to give them personality and depth, but the rest is live-action: Terrific Trucks doing what they do best! Our trucks come in all shapes and sizes: there’s Tork the Dump Truck; Sparky the Front-end Loader; Dug the Digger; Stotz the Semi, and their friend, Blinker the Scooper, who aspires to be a big truck one day.
Nina's World
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Nina's World tells the story of imaginative 6-year-old Nina and best friend, Star, having everyday fun within her vibrant and colorful neighborhood. Every day transforms into a new excursion around the neighborhood - celebrating family, community, diversity and wonder.
Ranger Rob
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Ranger Rob is all about adventure, exploration and discovery! This curious pint-sized explorer ziplines, swings and even snowboards his way around Big Sky Park, the coolest natural adventure park that has every kind of outdoor environment imaginable!’
The Jungle Bunch
TVY • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2016)
Inside of the jungle, if there's a problem or an injustice to fix, no worry: just pull the signal of the Jungle Bunch and they will rush to the rescue! Maurice, the penguin-tiger, best known as "the big warrior tiger" is always ready to lead the rest of the bunch in a new adventure.
