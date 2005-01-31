TV14 • Mixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2005)
Mike Goldberg hosts a collection of great moments from past UFC battles, including a look at classic fights, quickest knockouts and legendary fighters
UFC Main Event
TV14 • Mixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2014)
UFC Main Event is a 1-hour program that showcases the best fights of recent vintage, set-up by prefight, interview-driven features that reveal the backstories of the athletes and their mindsets just prior those epic bouts.
UFC Ultimate Knockouts
TV14 • Mixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2014)
UFC Ultimate Knockouts brings you some of the most devastating finishes ever seen inside the Octagon. From one-punch knockouts to highlight reel kicks, you’ll see the UFCs’s biggest names in their most memorable performances.
UFC Fight Flashback
TV14 • Mixed Martial Arts, Sports • TV Series (2014)
UFC Fight Flashback is an enhanced replay of the biggest fights, featuring never-before-seen footage from state-of-the-art, specialty cameras, and exclusive new sound captured from all corners. Experience the incredible sights and sounds of a UFC main event from the perspective of the people who lived it.
The Ultimate Fighter
TV14 • Reality, Mixed Martial Arts • TV Series (2013)
28 middleweights arrive in Las Vegas with their friends and family for a shot at a UFC contract.
