Rizzoli & Isles
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Based on the best-selling crime novels, Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander star as detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles. Opposites in many ways -- Rizzoli is brash and tomboyish; the methodical and impeccably dressed Isles is often icy -- together, they use their brilliant minds to bust Boston's most notorious criminals.
The Last Ship
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
The Last Ship opens with a global catastrophe that nearly decimates the world’s population. Because of its positioning, the Navy destroyer U.S.S. Nathan James avoids falling victim to the tragedy. Now the crew and captain must confront the reality of their new existence in a world where they may be among the few remaining survivors.
The Librarians
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Flynn Carsen (Noah Wyle: ER, Falling Skies) may appear to be an ordinary librarian working for the world-famous Metropolitan Library, but beneath the public library lies the centuries-old headquarters of scholars and adventurers who investigate the bizarre, collect dangerous artifacts and save the world from supernatural threats. This is The Library,and Flynn is The Librarian.
Claws
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
A look at the life and crimes of five women who work at a Florida nail salon.
Southland
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
From John Wells, the Emmy-winning producer of ER and The West Wing, comes SOUTHLAND - a raw and authentic look into a Los Angeles police unit. From the beaches of Malibu to the streets of East L.A., this fast-moving drama with an outstanding ensemble cast takes viewers inside the lives of cops, criminals, victims and their families.
