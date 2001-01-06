How It’s Made shows viewers how many of the everyday objects we seldom stop to think about become the things they are. Viewers will be amazed to see the process of how many common items are manufactured in high-tech factories around the world.
What on Earth?
TVPG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Some images caught by satellites in space defy explanation: massive tsunamis that disappear, a sinister blood-red lake in war-torn Baghdad and a whirlpool in the ocean the size of a state asking experts, analysing the sites on the ground 'What on Earth'
How the Universe Works
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2010)
From the beginning of time, Stars, Galaxies, Planets, Solar Systems, and more have been working individually and together to produce all that is and all that we see. Take a deeper look at how the cosmos is designed, built, and actually works on How The Universe Works.
Survivorman
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2012)
No food, no water, no shelter. Survivorman Les Stroud must rely on his years of training, raw instincts and sheer will to survive alone for seven days in the world's harshest environments with little more than a multitool.
UFO Conspiracies
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
UFO CONSPIRACIES investigates the world's most intriguing and fascinating UFO sightings. It retells and reconstructs incidents from all over the world by seeking out first-hand eye-witnesses and listening to their accounts. With the help of a panel of aviation, military and scientific experts, all the evidence is thoroughly examined.
