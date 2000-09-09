Dear America
Family, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Based on the best-selling Scholastic books; Dear America features the rich and spirited stories of fictional teenage women at various turning points in American history. The hopes and dreams, trials and tribulations of a time period are captured by each young woman’s unique voice.
The Royal Diaries
Drama, Kids • TV Series (2000)
The Royal Diaries offer a fictional look into the lives of young royal girls throughout history. The hopes and dreams, trials and tribulations of the time periods are captured by each young woman’s unique voice.
