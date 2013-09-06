A Teacher
Drama • Movie (2013)
A popular young high school teacher engaged in a passionate secret affair with one of her students gets pulled deeper into their mutual fantasy world, even as the danger of discovery threatens their relationship.
It's a Disaster
R • Comedy • Movie (2013)
After gathering for Sunday brunch at one of their homes, four couples realize they are stranded together as the world may be coming to an end during an apocalyptic crisis. Nevertheless, they continue to deal with their various relationship issues.
28 Hotel Rooms
Drama • Movie (2013)
On a business trip a married woman and a novelist have a 1 night stand. Their affair turns into a relationship when they run into each other a year later.
Meek's Cutoff
PG • Drama, Western • Movie (2011)
Set in 1845, this drama follows a group of settlers as they embark on a punishing journey along the Oregon Trail. When their guide leads them astray, the expedition is forced to contend with the unforgiving conditions of the high plain desert.
Coherence
Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2014)
In this mind-bending sci-fi thriller, 8 friends at a dinner party start experiencing strange and mysterious events on the night a comet is passing close to Earth. Soon it becomes clear that nothing and no one are what they appear.
Start watching Oscilloscope Laboratories
Plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
PopularA-Z
A Teacher
Drama • Movie (2013)
It's a Disaster
R • Comedy • Movie (2013)
28 Hotel Rooms
Drama • Movie (2013)
Meek's Cutoff
PG • Drama, Western • Movie (2011)
Coherence
Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Hello I Must Be Going
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Ma Ma
R • Drama • Movie (2015)
Monogamy
Drama, Romance • Movie (2010)
We Need to Talk About Kevin
R • Drama, International • Movie (2011)
The Alchemist Cookbook
Comedy, Horror • Movie (2016)
The Messenger
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2009)
4 Lovers
Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
Breakup at a Wedding
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2013)
Embrace of the Serpent
Drama, International • Movie (2015)
Shut Up and Play the Hits
Music, Documentaries • Movie (2013)
The Other F Word
Documentaries • Movie (2011)
Off Label
Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Animals
Drama • Movie (2014)
The Second Mother
R • Drama • Movie (2015)
Low Down
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2014)
Howl
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
Ms. Purple
Drama • Movie (2019)
Periods
Comedy • Movie (2011)
Soul of a Banquet
Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2008)
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
28 Hotel Rooms
Drama • Movie (2013)
4 Lovers
Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
The Alchemist Cookbook
Comedy, Horror • Movie (2016)
Animals
Drama • Movie (2014)
Breakup at a Wedding
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2013)
Coherence
Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Embrace of the Serpent
Drama, International • Movie (2015)
Hello I Must Be Going
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Howl
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
It's a Disaster
R • Comedy • Movie (2013)
Low Down
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2014)
Ma Ma
R • Drama • Movie (2015)
Meek's Cutoff
PG • Drama, Western • Movie (2011)
The Messenger
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2009)
Monogamy
Drama, Romance • Movie (2010)
Ms. Purple
Drama • Movie (2019)
Off Label
Documentaries • Movie (2013)
The Other F Word
Documentaries • Movie (2011)
Periods
Comedy • Movie (2011)
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
The Second Mother
R • Drama • Movie (2015)
Shut Up and Play the Hits
Music, Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Soul of a Banquet
Documentaries • Movie (2013)
A Teacher
Drama • Movie (2013)
Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2008)
We Need to Talk About Kevin
R • Drama, International • Movie (2011)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on