TV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
From the coast of America to the exotic beaches around the world, the number of reported shark attacks has increased in the last half century. Many attacks are appearing in new and surprising places.
Secrets of the Zoo
TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
With nearly 6,000 veterinary cases and well over 100 births each year, the team at the Columbus Zoo has no shortage of incredible drama.
Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things
TV14 • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
Host Howie Mandel presents the internet's funniest videos of animals doing amazing, adorable and hilarious things; animal experts join the fun to provide professional insights into the real behavior and science behind the animal antics.
Snake City
Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Documenting the antics of venomous snake handlers, Simon Keys and Siouxsie Gillett.
Puppies vs. the World
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2017)
For a puppy, it’s a big, brand-new world out there, full of obstacles, setbacks and amazing new experiences. And every new challenge is an opportunity for an ahh-inspiring, uproarious misadventure. Using comical user-generated clips, professional footage and fascinating factoids about puppy development, this endearing, hilarious, and informative new show highlights puppies trying to do the simplest tasks – drink water, climb stairs, escape the clutches of a toddler – all with varying degrees of success. Because when you’re a puppy, it’s you vs. the world.
