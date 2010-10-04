Maison Close
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2010)
Featuring a cast of gorgeous women trapped by circumstances beyond their control, MAISON CLOSE delves into the heart of an exclusive 19th century Parisian brothel. Sumptuous and finely-crafted, this dark exploration of desire and power re-imagines age-old themes—and the world’s oldest profession—in revolutionary ways.
The Story of Film: An Odyssey
TVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2011)
The Story of Film: An Odyssey is an unprecedented cinematic event, an epic journey through the history of world cinema that is a treat for movie lovers around the globe. Guided by film historian Mark Cousins, this bold 15-part love letter to the movies begins with the invention of motion pictures at the end of the 19th century and concludes with the multi-billion dollar globalized digital industry of the 21st.
