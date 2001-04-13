Robin Williams is a therapist who comes to the aid of a brilliant, but troubled Boston youth played by Matt Damon.
Bridget Jones's Diary
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) begins keeping a diary that details her life as a single screwball and search for love in this hit comedy.
Swingers
R • Comedy • Movie (1996)
Director Doug Liman's career-making look into the psyche of 20-something males stars Jon Favreau as a struggling comedian, whose pathetic love life prompts his Hollywood wannabe pals to pump up his nightlife and immerse him in cocktail culture.
Whitney
R • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
From Oscar®-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald comes an intimate, unflinching portrait of Whitney Houston and her family that probes beyond familiar tabloid headlines and sheds new light on the spellbinding trajectory of Houston’s life.
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Beloved screwball Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) struggles to make love last in this sequel with Hugh Grant and Colin Firth.
