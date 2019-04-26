After Parkland
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
In the days after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 that killed 17 people and launched a nationwide student movement. filmmakers embedded with students and families whose lives were forever transformed.
Chef Flynn
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Ten-year-old Flynn McGarry transforms his living room into a supper club using his classmates as line cooks. Achieving sudden fame, Flynn outgrows his bedroom kitchen and sets out to challenge the hierarchy of the culinary world.
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
Music, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
A larger-than-life entertainer, an androgynous glam-pop diva – Grace Jones is all these things and more. Sophie Fiennes’s documentary goes beyond the traditional music biography, offering a portrait as stylish and unconventional as its subject.
The Mountain
Drama • Movie (2019)
Set against the 1950’s "golden age" of American male supremacy, an introverted young photographer (Tye Sheridan) joins a renowned lobotomist (Jeff Goldblum) on a tour to promote the doctor’s recently-debunked procedure.
Tom of Finland
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
Finnish artist Touko Laaksonen becomes famous for his homoerotic works.
