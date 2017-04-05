After walking in on his wife in bed with the neighbor, famed MLB announcer Jim Brockmire has an epic job-ending meltdown live on the air. A decade later, he decides to reclaim his career calling minor league games in an unknown rust belt small town.
Out There
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Chad, his brother Jay, and his best friend Chris face challenges of growing up in a small town.
Stan Against Evil
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
172 demons have been unleashed on the residents of Williard's Mill as payback for a massive witch-burning hundreds of years ago. Evie, the new sheriff in town, needs to work with the former sheriff, Stan Miller, who was forced to retire.
Sherman's Showcase
TVMA • Comedy, Variety • TV Series (2019)
Travel through time via music and comedy drawn from the library of this musical variety show.
