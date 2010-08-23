Tayo the Little Bus
TVY • Adventure, Fantasy • TV Series (2010)
In a big city where various vehicles are happily living together, our little bus Tayo has just started learning his route in the city. There is lots more to learn for Tayo. Tayo and his friendly friends Rogi, Lani and Gani are helping each other to become great mature buses.
Pororo the Little Penguin
Animation, International • TV Series (2013)
Far far away, unknown and untouched by human civilization, lies a peaceful land covered in snow and ice. All of our friends have distinct personalities and different interests, which sometimes cause little happenings in their calm white world. But they are all good friends and know how to help each other in times of trouble.
The Tayo Movie: Mission Ace
Family, Animation • Movie (2016)
Duri is on board while Tayo is doing his route. He shows Tayo his most favorite toy car, ‘Ace’. Tayo envies Duri and Ace’s strong connection. As soon as Duri gets out at his stop, he ends up dropping Ace on the road by accident.
Stone Age: The Legendary Pet
TVY7 • Family, Animation • TV Series (2017)
People of Tectonika survived after the fall of technology in a primitive Stone Age era state, residing along with wild dinosaurs. Woody, a passionate dreamer, along with a baby pet dinosaur Moga, embarks on a path to become the best pet trainer but is often challenged by Doctor Tobi and mechimaniac villains. Join Woody’s journey as the action and comedy make this futuristic Stone Age era tale a worthwhile adventure!
