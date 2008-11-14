Hot Gay Comics
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2008)
A far cry from traditional stand-up, Hot Gay Comics highlights the best in out and proud comedy. Each show features a cast that includes mainstays as well as up and comers in today's comedy world. Here TV gathers friends and comedic contemporaries for a night of hilarious gay and lesbian storytelling. This is not your straight friends' comedy show.
Food Fetish
Cooking & Food, Travel • TV Series (2011)
here! TV is cooking up something hot and spicy. Step into the kitchen with today's most innovative and highly-regarded chefs as they dazzle viewers with their piquant prowess.
Modd Couples
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
MODD COUPLES, hosted by David Millbern with comedian Olivia Harewood at his side, is Here TV's hilarious and unpredictable game show in which two couples - gay, straight, bi, or trans - compete to see who knows their partner best.
Because of an Earlier Incident
LGBTQ+, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Because of an Earlier Incident is an exclusive day-in-the-life glimpse into the vibrant lifestyles of NYC artists.
Threesome
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2011)
Join Here TV's roundtable discussion as celebrity panelists answer viewers' questions regarding sex, dating, and relationships. Each episode features a new panel of experts lending their advice.
