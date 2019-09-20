A pair of amateur criminals break into a suburban home and stumble upon a dark secret that two sadistic homeowners will do anything to keep from getting out.
Tragedy Girls
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Best friends Sadie and McKayla are on a mission to boost their social media fandom as amateur crime reporters hot on the trail of a deranged local serial killer. After they manage to capture the killer and secretly hold him hostage, they realize the best way to up get scoops on future victims would be to, you know, murder people themselves. As the @TragedyGirls become an overnight sensation and panic grips their small town, can their friendship survive the strain of national stardom? Will they get caught? Will their accounts get verified?
Hounds of Love
Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
When Vicki Maloney is randomly abducted from a suburban street by a disturbed couple, she realizes she must drive a wedge between them if she is to survive.
Random Tropical Paradise
Comedy • Movie (2017)
Harry Fluder's (Bryan Greenberg) life was working out exactly as planned: great job, loyal friends, and the perfect fiancee - until he caught his perfect fiancee having sex with one of his loyal friends at their wedding. With the wedding cancelled and honeymoon already paid for, Bowie (Brooks Whelan), Harry's best man, convinces Harry to take him along on a "homie-moon." What is supposed to be a refreshing weekend of rest and relaxation turns into an all-out bonkers adventure of epic proportions of sex, drugs, and mafia intrigue. Kyle Kinane, Spencer Grammer, Joe Pantoliano, Brittany Furlan and more round out this madcap comedy's stellar cast.
Hearts Beat Loud
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
In Red Hook, Brooklyn, a father and daughter become an unlikely songwriting duo in the last summer before she leaves for college.
