"DAVE" centers on a neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he's destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, he vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.
The League
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
To be a fan of The League on FXX, you don't need to know much about fantasy football, or sports at all. You just need to have friends that you hate. FXX's ensemble comedy follows a group of old friends in a fantasy football league who care deeply about one another - so deeply that they use every opportunity to make each other's lives miserable. The League was created by the husband-and-wife team of Jeff Schaffer (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld) and Jackie Marcus Schaffer (Disturbia, Eurotrip) who serve as executive producers and directors. The League features an ensemble cast of rising actors/comedians. Mark Duplass (Humpday) plays "Pete," the perennial league champ who is struggling to become an adult. Stephen Rannazzisi (Paul Blart: Mall Cop) is "Kevin," a happily married father and commissioner of the league. Nick Kroll (Get Him to the Greek) plays "Ruxin," who believes he is the smartest of the group but can't figure out how exactly the other guys are screwing him over. "Andre," played by Paul Scheer (Human Giant), has continued to be the punching bag of the group since their high school days - a fact that hasn't changed despite the fact he is now a successful plastic surgeon. Jon Lajoie is "Taco," Kevin's little brother, a part-time musician and full-time stoner with little interest in fantasy other than hanging with his buddies (whom he struggles to remember). Katie Aselton (The Freebie) plays "Jenny," Kevin's wife and his better half - especially when it comes to Fantasy Football. An FX Networks Original Series.
You're the Worst
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
An original comedy from writer and executive producer Stephen Falk, You’re The Worst puts a dark twist on the romantic comedy genre. Narcissistic, brash, and self-destructive “Jimmy Shive-Overly,” played by Chris Geere (The Spa), thinks all relationships are doomed. Cynical, people-pleasing, and stubborn “Gretchen Cutler,” played by Aya Cash (The Wolf of Wall Street), knows that relationships aren't for her. So when they meet at a wedding, it's only natural that the two of them go home together and, despite their better judgment, begin to find themselves falling for each other.
Rounding out the cast is Desmin Borges (The Good Wife), who plays “Edgar Quintero,” Jimmy’s once homeless, war veteran roommate, and Kether Donohue (The Carrie Diaries) as “Lindsay Jillian,” Gretchen’s best friend and former partner in crime who’s now struggling with a life of domesticity. An FX Networks Original Series.
Wilfred
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Wilfred is a half-hour, live-action comedy about "Ryan," a young man struggling unsuccessfully to make his way in the world until he forms a unique friendship with "Wilfred," his neighbor’s canine pet. Everyone else sees Wilfred as just a dog, but Ryan sees a crude and somewhat surly, yet irrepressibly brave and honest Australian bloke in a cheap dog suit. While leading him through a series of comedic and existential adventures, Wilfred the dog shows Ryan the man how to overcome his fears and joyfully embrace the unpredictability and insanity of the world around him.
Wilfred is based on the critically acclaimed Australian series of the same title and was adapted for FX by David Zuckerman (Family Guy, American Dad, King of the Hill). Zuckerman also serves as Executive Producer along with Rich Frank, Paul Frank and Jeff Kwatinetz of Prospect Park and Joe Connor and Ken Connor of Renegade, producers of the Australian version of the series. Jason Gann serves as Co-Executive Producer. Wilfred is produced by FX Productions.
Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Happy Feet) stars as Ryan” and Jason Gann, who co-created and starred in the Australian series, plays the title character Wilfred.” Series regulars also include Fiona Gubelmann as Jenna,” Ryan’s beautiful neighbor and Wilfred’s owner, and Dorian Brown as Kristen,” Ryan’s sister. An FX Networks Original Series.
