Keeping Up With the Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2006)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians takes viewers inside the hectic lives of Hollywood's modern-day Brady Bunch. Can two famous clans come together as one united front? Or will their individual lust for the limelight end up fracturing the family?
Life of Kylie
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
At 19, Kylie Jenner has achieved more than most. She seems to have it all: fame, fortune, romance and beauty, but there’s a lot more to Kylie than what she has shown the world. Kylie wants to bare all, and she welcomes you into her unfiltered world.
Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2014)
It's been a whirlwind of a year for Kourtney and Khloé, with an ever-deepening love between Kourtney and Scott, Khloé's burgeoning romance, and an eagerly awaited new family member on the way. Ready for a change of scenery, some time to unwind and the opportunity to bring their DASH boutique to a new clientele, the sisters and business partners set off for Southampton.
I Am Cait
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Living for the first time as the person she feels she was born to be, the docu-series will also explore what Cait's transition means for the people in her life.
Start watching E! Entertainment
Plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
PopularA-Z
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2006)
Life of Kylie
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2014)
I Am Cait
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
I Am Cait
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2006)
Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2014)
Life of Kylie
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on