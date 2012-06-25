Set in the fictional police anti-corruption unit AC-12, “Line of Duty” is a cat-and-mouse thriller that takes a probing look into modern policing and corruption. The British drama features an all-star cast including Keeley Hawes, Vicky McClure, Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar, Lennie James, Neil Morrissey and Gina McKee.
Run (2013)
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2013)
“Run” paints a dark, gritty picture of the underside of modern-day London. This four-part series weaves together seemingly unconnected characters into a harrowing – but ultimately life-affirming – tale of urban life.
Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Poet and novelist, Margaret Atwood is a household name. Yet few know the private Margaret Atwood. Who is the woman and writer behind these stories?
Start watching Content Media Corporation Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.