In the new Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, you get to see Lisa as a boss trying to herd gorgeous, oversexed kittens in the form of her staff. In Beverly Hills, restaurants are peppered with models, aspiring actresses/actors and other beautiful people working in the restaurant scene, and if you forget the restaurant part of the Rules trailer you might think it's a reality show about Calvin Klein's underwear models. So what happens when you put so many facially-blessed twentysomethings together for 40 hours a week in a booze-and-glamour-fueled business? Yep, you guessed it: They take turns sleeping with each other (pre-existing relationships be damned), have throwdowns as a result and do their best to navigate the repercussions of said drama while trying to not get fired by Lisa. AKA, it's compelling reality TV for sure.