In the new Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, you get to see Lisa as a boss trying to herd gorgeous, oversexed kittens in the form of her staff. In Beverly Hills, restaurants are peppered with models, aspiring actresses/actors and other beautiful people working in the restaurant scene, and if you forget the restaurant part of the Rules trailer you might think it's a reality show about Calvin Klein's underwear models.
So what happens when you put so many facially-blessed twentysomethings together for 40 hours a week in a booze-and-glamour-fueled business? Yep, you guessed it: They take turns sleeping with each other (pre-existing relationships be damned), have throwdowns as a result and do their best to navigate the repercussions of said drama while trying to not get fired by Lisa. AKA, it's compelling reality TV for sure.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2009)
Five wealthy women from the Garden State interact socially in The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2008)
Homemakers, businesswomen, and philanthropists. Meet the women who make Atlanta, GA home.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2010)
The hit Bravo franchise heads to the glamorous city that defines luxurious wealth and pampered privilege, a city where being seen and who you know is everything - Beverly Hills. This one-hour docu-series is being produced by Evolution Media ("The Real Housewives of Orange County") for Bravo with Douglas Ross, Greg Stewart, Kathleen French and Dave Rupel as executive producers, and Alex Baskin as co-executive producer.
Top Chef
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2006)
Top Chef offers a fascinating window into the competitive, pressure-filled environment of world class cookery and the restaurant business at the highest level. The series features seventeen aspiring chefs who compete for their shot at culinary stardom and the chance to earn the prestigious title of "Top Chef."
