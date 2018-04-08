Villanelle is a psychopathic assassin, and Eve is the woman charged with hunting her down; the two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.
The Musketeers
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Breathing new life into the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, The Musketeers is packed with action, adventure and romance. Set on the streets of 17th-century Paris, where law and order is more an idea than reality, the series follows the horse riding, sword-wielding Musketeers Athos, Aramis and Porthos. Far more than King Louis XIII's personal bodyguards, they ultimately stand resolutely for social justice: for honor, for valor, for love and for the thrill of it.
Atlantis
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Ancient Greek myths and legends are brought to life in this thrilling fantasy drama. Jason wakes up on the shores of a strange land. A wondrous place; a world of bull leaping, of snake haired Goddesses and vast palaces - this is the lost city of Atlantis.
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
Welcome to the world of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency; a trippy mystery that thrusts a reluctant sidekick into the bizarre world of an unconventional detective who believes in the interconnectedness of all things.
Peep Show
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2003)
Peep Show is a brand-new narrative comedy series seen through the eyes of the core characters. And in another inventive twist, each character’s inner thoughts can be heard – whether they be dark, stupid or embarrassingly overblown. At the center of Peep Show are Mark and Jeremy, who have an unhealthy reliance on one another – a dependence that can turn to frustration. Mark – in his cack-handed way – is in pursuit of the love of his life, co-worker Sophie (Olivia Colman), while Jeremy lives in awe of his idiotic and manipulative mate Superhans and their beautiful but brittle neighbor Toni.
