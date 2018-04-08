Peep Show is a brand-new narrative comedy series seen through the eyes of the core characters. And in another inventive twist, each character’s inner thoughts can be heard – whether they be dark, stupid or embarrassingly overblown. At the center of Peep Show are Mark and Jeremy, who have an unhealthy reliance on one another – a dependence that can turn to frustration. Mark – in his cack-handed way – is in pursuit of the love of his life, co-worker Sophie (Olivia Colman), while Jeremy lives in awe of his idiotic and manipulative mate Superhans and their beautiful but brittle neighbor Toni.