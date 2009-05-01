In the final months of World War II, 14-year-old Seita and his sister Setsuko are orphaned. With no surviving relatives and their emergency rations depleted, they struggle to survive in this heartbreaking story detailing the true casualties of war.
Elfen Lied
TVMA • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2009)
Lucy is a psychopathic killer with powers beyond any humans. Nyu is a helpless child with no memories. Both could not be farther apart, but both find themselves inside the same body. Two students that have taken in Nyu find their world being turned around as the government sets out to kill Lucy. A strange story of romance and chaos as innocence and darkness collide in a series like nothing you’ve ever seen.
(Dub) No Game, No Life: Zero
TVMA • Animation, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Amid chaos and destruction, a young man named Riku leads humanity toward tomorrow. One day, in the ruins of an Elf city, he meets Shuvi, an exiled "Ex-machina" android who asks him to teach her what it means to have a human heart.
Saiyuki
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2000)
Once, demons and man lived together in harmony. But when a band of rogue demonic forces sought to resurrect a diabolical monster, dark spiritual energy began to cover the land - and the demons decided mankind was no longer friend, but food. Now, it's up to a renegade priest, a monkey king, a lecherous water sprite, and a sympathetic demon to stop the resurrection and return harmony to the dangerous land.
Urara Meirocho
TV14 • Anime, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
There's a special shop in the town of Meirocho. In this shop, girls from all over the country arrive to learn the art of fortune telling. Their dream: to become the top fortune teller, the Urara. One day, fifteen-year-old Chiya enters the town, and, unlike the others, she comes to town with another purpose besides becoming the Urara. Together with her fellow apprentices, Chiya, and the girls find themselves treading into a future none of them could have foreseen!
