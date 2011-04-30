TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Witness the adorable world of puppies and kittens with unprecedented footage and never-before-seen clips of the early lives of dogs and cats.
River Monsters
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Join biologist and extreme angler Jeremy Wade, as he catches the extraordinary and supersized fish that lurk in our planet's rivers and lakes.
Treehouse Masters
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2013)
Treehouse Masters will have you climbing to a majestic world up in the treetops with visionary and tree whisperer Pete Nelson as he designs private escapes for those with a passion to reconnect with nature and awaken their inner child.
Tanked
TVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Tanked follows the largest aquarium manufacturing company in the US, run by Wayde King & Brett Raymer. Watch them create the most outrageous tanks for some of the most striking fish and clients.
Insane Pools: Off the Deep End
TV14 • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Award-winning pool designer Lucas Congdon and his Lucas Lagoons crew create breathtaking outdoor living spaces. They tackle crazy challenges in the quest to build natural wonders in everyday backyards.
Start watching Animal Planet Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.