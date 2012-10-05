When Jimmy Falcone, a former New York mob boss, is asked to whack his good old Uncle Cheech (who routinely spills mob secrets), he goes to his boss Don Gambini to plead his case and try to save his uncle’s life. When nothing comes of it, he politely throws Gambini out the window. Now with all of New York out to get him, Jimmy has no choice but to turn to the Feds and he and his family enter the witness protection program in small-town Canada. The Falcones are now the “MacDougals” and it’s not easy going from glorified gangsters to neighborhood nobodies. It’s a fish out of water story, except these fish are sharks.