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Hulu + Live TV Includes Disney+ and ESPN

Watch College Football Live on Hulu

Get access to over 100+ live channels plus Hulu’s entire streaming library, now with access to Disney+ and ESPN. No cable required.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: $99.99/mo. $49.99 for 1 month of Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN).

GET THIS DEAL

Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.

The Biggest Networks for College Football

Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney+ and ESPN gives you 100+ top channels including live sports, breaking news, events, and current shows. Plus, stream exclusive series, hit movies, current episodes, Hulu Originals, and more.

  • ESPN Logo
  • ESPN 2 Logo
  • ESPN College Extra Logo
  • ESPN U Logo
  • ABC Logo
  • ACCN Logo
  • Big Ten Network
  • CBS Logo
  • CBS Sports Network
  • Fox Logo
  • Fox Sports 1 Logo
  • NBC Logo
  • NBC Sports Logo
  • SEC Logo

Experience College Football Like Never Before

Built Around You

Built around you

Tell us your favorite teams - Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Clemson- and we'll personalize your college football experience. Get tailored recommendations based on what you like to watch.

Select Your Live TV Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**

LIMITED TIME OFFER
Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select

GET THIS DEAL
$109.99/MONTH
Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select

Hulu + Live TV. Includes Disney plus and ESPN Select

Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select

GET THIS DEAL
$109.99/MONTH

Monthly price

$99.99/mo.
$49.99 for 1 month^

$109.99/mo.

Subscriptions included in each plan

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select*

Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select*

Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies

Endless entertainment with Disney+

Live sports with ESPN

Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air

Access to award-winning Hulu Originals

Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet

No ads in Hulu streaming library

No ads on Disney+

Ads will be served in select live and linear content

Download and watch on Hulu

Download and watch on Disney+

Live TV on Hulu with 100+ top channels. No cable required.

Live TV guide to navigate channels

Record Live TV with Unlimited DVR

^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
Live TV channels will include ad breaks.


Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.

HBO Max™

CINEMAX®

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®

STARZ®

Unlimited Screens

Entertainment Add-on

Español Add-on

Sports Add-on

Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

  • Hulu Logo

    Mac & PC

    Hulu.com

  • Apple Logo

    Apple

    iPhone & iPad

  • Android Logo

    Android

    Phones & tablets

  • Roku Logo

    Roku

    Select models

  • FireTv Logo

    Amazon

    Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

  • Apple TV Logo

    Apple TV

    4th Generation

  • Chromecast Logo

    Chromecast

  • Xbox Logo

    Xbox

    Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S

  • Samsung Logo

    Samsung

    Select TV models

  • LG Logo

    LG

    Select TV models

  • Nintendo Switch Logo

    Nintendo Switch

  • Android TV logo

    Android TV

    Select models

  • PlayStation Logo

    PlayStation 4 & 5

  • Vizio Logo

    Vizio

    Select TV models

Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.

Yes. Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch college football and NFL games on ESPN, ABC, BTN, FOX, FS1, CBS, ACC Network, SEC Network, NFL Network and more. to view which channels are available in your area.

Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.

Your subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy sports simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go. For more information on the Unlimited Screens add-on, please visit this page.

To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:

- Android phones and tablets
- Apple iPhones and iPads
- Apple TV (4th generation or later)
- Chromecast
- Echo Show
- Fire Tablets
- Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
- Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
- LG TV (select models)
- Nintendo Switch
- Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
- Samsung TV (select models)
- Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S

Yes! We offer Hulu without Live TV: our Hulu (with ads) plan for $12.49/month.