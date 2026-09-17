Watch College Football Live on Hulu
Get access to over 100+ live channels plus Hulu’s entire streaming library, now with access to Disney+ and ESPN. No cable required.
LIMITED TIME OFFER:
$99.99/mo. $49.99 for 1 month of Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN).
Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
The Biggest Networks for College Football
Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney+ and ESPN gives you 100+ top channels including live sports, breaking news, events, and current shows. Plus, stream exclusive series, hit movies, current episodes, Hulu Originals, and more.
Experience College Football Like Never Before
Built around you
Tell us your favorite teams - Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Clemson- and we'll personalize your college football experience. Get tailored recommendations based on what you like to watch.
All your games in one place
Following your teams is easy when you can find what you want in one location. Easily access live games, highlights, and more from one place in the Hulu app.
Watch everything on your own time
Catch all the games you want to watch with Unlimited DVR storage. Just add your favorite college football teams to My Stuff, and games will be recorded to your Unlimited DVR when they air live.
Unlimited DVR storage space is limited and not available for on-demand shows.
Take the games with you
With all the action watchable live on your mobile device and computer, you can tune in at work, on your commute, or wherever you go. Switch between games easily using our new Live Guide.
Never miss a game
Receive push notifications on your phone from the Hulu app, so you always know when your games are about to begin.
Select Your Live TV Plan
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN Select
Hulu Premium + Live TV, Disney+ Premium, and ESPN Select
^Offer for Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan only: $49.99/month for 1 month, then auto-renews at $99.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 9:00 AM PT on 10/26/26. Terms & conditions subject to change. Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers only, 18+ only; select third party billed subscribers and current Hulu, Disney+ and/or ESPN subscribers are not eligible. Includes access to Disney+ content and additional ESPN content in their separate apps. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. © 2026 Disney and its related entities.
*Live TV plans also includes access to additional ESPN Unlimited content in the ESPN app.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
Live TV channels will include ad breaks.
Show Add-ons
Available Add-ons
Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu + Live TV.
Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices
Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.
Mac & PC
Hulu.com
Apple
iPhone & iPad
Android
Phones & tablets
Roku
Select models
Amazon
Fire TV & Fire TV Stick
Apple TV
4th Generation
Chromecast
Xbox
Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S
Samsung
Select TV models
LG
Select TV models
Nintendo Switch
Android TV
Select models
PlayStation 4 & 5
Vizio
Select TV models
Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.
Any Questions?
We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.
Can I watch live college football games and NFL games with Hulu + Live TV?
Yes. Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch college football and NFL games on ESPN, ABC, BTN, FOX, FS1, CBS, ACC Network, SEC Network, NFL Network and more. to view which channels are available in your area.
Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.
Can I stream sports on multiple devices at the same time?
Your subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy sports simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go. For more information on the Unlimited Screens add-on, please visit this page.
What do I need to get started with Hulu + Live TV?
To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:
- Android phones and tablets
- Apple iPhones and iPads
- Apple TV (4th generation or later)
- Chromecast
- Echo Show
- Fire Tablets
- Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
- Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
- LG TV (select models)
- Nintendo Switch
- Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
- Samsung TV (select models)
- Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S
Do you offer any other plans?
Yes! We offer Hulu without Live TV: our Hulu (with ads) plan for $12.49/month.