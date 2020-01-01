Watch College Football Live on Hulu

Watch College Football Live

Your teams from the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and more are live on Hulu all season long.
Get one week free. Cancel anytime. No cable required.
Hulu + Live TV plan $54.99/mo after free trial. Regional restrictions and blackouts apply. Free trial offer for new and eligible returning Hulu + Live TV subscribers only. See details
every game

Top Game to Watch

Don't miss the biggest matchup of the season.
Monday, January 13, 2019
Clemson vs. LSU
5 pm PT on ESPN

View More

Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.

The Biggest Networks for College Football

Stream live games on ESPN, ABC, ACCN, BTN, FOX, FS1, CBS, and SEC ESPN Network. Get 60+ Live & On-demand channels with your favorite live sports, breaking news, events, and current shows. Also get full access to the entire Hulu streaming library (a $5.99/month value). All included in the Hulu + Live TV plan.
ESPN
ESPN2
ESPN College Extra
ESPNU
ABC
ACC Network
BTN
CBS
CBS Sports
FOX
FS1
NBC
NBCSN
SEC ESPN Network

Experience College Football Like Never Before

PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCE
College Football Hub
Record & Watch
On the go
Push Notifications
PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCE
College Football Hub
Record & Watch
On the go
Push Notifications

Built around you

Tell us your favorite teams - Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Clemson- and we'll personalize your college football experience. Get tailored recommendations based on what you like to watch.
College football - Personalized Experience
College football Hub

All your games in one place

Following your teams is easy when you can find what you want in one location. Easily access live games, highlights, and more from one place in the Hulu app.

Watch on your time

Catch all the games you want to watch with 50 hours of included Cloud DVR storage – and the option to upgrade to 200 hours. Just add your favorite college football teams to My Stuff, and games will be recorded to your Cloud DVR when they air live.
College football - Record and Watch
College football - On The Go

Take the games with you

With all the action watchable live on your mobile device and computer, you can tune in at work, on your commute, or wherever you go. Switch between games easily using our new Live Guide.

Never miss a game

Receive push notifications on your phone from the Hulu app, so you always know when your games are about to begin.
College football - Push Notifications

Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

Mac & PC

Hulu.com

Apple

iPhone & iPad

Android

Phones & tablets

Roku

Select models

Amazon

Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

4th Generation

Chromecast

Xbox

Xbox One & Xbox 360

Samsung

Select TV models

LG

Select TV models

Nintendo Switch

Android TV

Select models

PlayStation 4

Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.

Meet Your New TV Experience

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments. Cancel anytime.

HULU + LIVE TV

Get 1 week free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Stream 65+ top Live and On Demand TV channels including sports, news, and entertainment
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library (ad-supported). Enjoy full seasons of exclusive series, current episodes, hit movies, Originals, kids shows, and more
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th gen), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Samsung (select TV models), LG (select TV models), and Nintendo Switch – more devices coming soon
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • CINEMAX®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on
Not quite what you’re looking for? Sign up for Hulu without Live TV starting at only $5.99/mo (ad-supported plan).

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.

  • Which college football games can I watch live on Hulu?

    Here are the biggest games to watch on Hulu this week:

    Clemson vs. LSU
    January 13 at 5 pm PT on ESPN

    Schedule subject to change. Regional restrictions and blackouts apply. Click here to view available channels in your area.

  • Can I watch live college football games in my area?

    Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch college football games on ESPN, ABC, BTN, FOX, FS1, CBS, and SEC ESPN Network. Click here to view which channels are available in your area.

    Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.

  • Can I sign in to WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go or NBC Sports?

    Yes, with your subscription to Hulu + Live TV you can use your username and password to log into our partner apps, such as WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go, or NBC Sports.

  • How can I stream college football games on multiple devices at the same time?

    A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy Hulu + Live TV simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go.

  • What do I need to get started for Hulu + Live TV?

    To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:

    - Android phones and tablets
    - Apple iPhones and iPads
    - Apple TV (4th generation or later)
    - Chromecast
    - Echo Show
    - Fire Tablets
    - Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
    - Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
    - LG TV (select models)
    - Nintendo Switch
    - Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
    - Samsung TV (select models)
    - Xbox One & Xbox 360

  • How does the free trial work for Hulu + Live TV?

    After signing up, new and eligible existing Hulu subscribers can try the Hulu + Live TV service free for 7 days. You'll get full access to all our live and on-demand channels, features like 50 hours of free Cloud DVR, plus the Streaming Library with thousands of on-demand shows and movies. If you decide Hulu is not for you, cancel easily online or by calling us before your trial ends, and your card won't be charged the monthly subscription fee.

  • Do you offer any other plans?

    Yes! We offer : our Hulu (ad-supported) plan for $5.99/month. We also offer a plan for $53.99/month.