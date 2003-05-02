X2: X-Men United

Stryker (Brian Cox), a villianous former Army commander, holds the key to Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) past and the future of the X-Men. This threat re-ignites the call for a mutant registration act. Stryker starts a full-out assault on Professor Xavier's (Patrick Stewart) mansion and school. After escaping his plastic cell, Magneto (Ian McKellen) proposes a partnership with Xavier and the X-Men to combat this new formidable enemy they both have in common.

Stryker (Brian Cox), a villianous former Army commander, holds th...More

Starring: Patrick StewartHugh JackmanIan McKellen

Director: Bryan Singer

PG-13FantasyScience FictionActionAdventureSuperheroesMovie2003
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

