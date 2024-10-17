X-Men: The Last StandX-Men: The Last Stand

An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto.more

An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations d...More

Starring: Hugh JackmanPatrick StewartIan McKellen

Director: Brett Ratner

PG-13ActionFamilyAdventureFantasyScience FictionThrillerMovie2006
  • 5.1
  • hd

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.

*Price will increase to $9.99/month on 10/17/2024. Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $16.99/month on 10/17/2024. Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $16.99/month on 10/17/2024.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
Avengers: Age of UltronPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2015)
Justice LeaguePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2017)
X-Men Origins: WolverinePG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2009)
Thor: The Dark WorldPG-13 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2013)
Wonder WomanPG-13 • Fantasy, Super Heroes • Movie (2017)
Hellboy II: The Golden ArmyPG-13 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2008)
The TransporterPG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2002)
Ant-ManPG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Small SoldiersPG-13 • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (1998)
Tron: LegacyPG • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2010)
Star Wars: The Force AwakensPG-13 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
Race to Witch MountainPG • Science Fiction, Adventure • Movie (2009)
Independence DayPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (1996)
The Karate KidPG • Drama, Martial Arts • Movie (1984)
Jurassic World DominionAction, Adventure • Movie (2022)

About this Movie

X-Men: The Last Stand

An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto.

Starring: Hugh JackmanPatrick StewartIan McKellenHalle BerryFamke Janssen

Director: Brett Ratner

PG-13ActionFamilyAdventureFantasyScience FictionThrillerMovie2006
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
logo
With Ads
logo
No Ads
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.^
$17.99/mo.^
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
^Hulu (With Ads) will increase to $9.99/month on 10/17/2024. Hulu (No Ads) will increase to $18.99/month on 10/17/2024.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.