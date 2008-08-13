Tropic Thunder

Tugg Speedman (Ben Stiller), pampered action superstar, sets out for Southeast Asia to take part in the biggest, most-expensive war movie produced, but soon after filming begins, he and his co-stars, Oscar-winner Kirk Lazarus (Robert Downey Jr.), comic Jeff Portnoy (Jack Black) and the rest of the crew, must become real soldiers when fighting breaks out in that part of the jungle.more

Tugg Speedman (Ben Stiller), pampered action superstar, sets out ...More

Starring: Ben StillerJack BlackRobert Downey Jr.

Director: Ben Stiller

RSatireComedyActionMovie2008
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*

*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*

*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.

GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
The Wedding RingerTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2015)
Game NightR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2018)
Guardians of the GalaxyPG-13 • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2014)
Need for SpeedTV14 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2014)
Dumb and Dumber ToTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2014)
Last HolidayPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2006)
Horrible Bosses 2R • Comedy • Movie (2014)
PixelsPG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Fun With Dick and JanePG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2005)
Fool's GoldTV14 • Comedy, Action • Movie (2008)

Tropic Thunder

About this Movie

Tropic Thunder

Tugg Speedman (Ben Stiller), pampered action superstar, sets out for Southeast Asia to take part in the biggest, most-expensive war movie produced, but soon after filming begins, he and his co-stars, Oscar-winner Kirk Lazarus (Robert Downey Jr.), comic Jeff Portnoy (Jack Black) and the rest of the crew, must become real soldiers when fighting breaks out in that part of the jungle.

Starring: Ben StillerJack BlackRobert Downey Jr.Nick NolteSteve Coogan

Director: Ben Stiller

RSatireComedyActionMovie2008
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
*Price will increase to $17.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.