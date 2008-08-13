*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*
About this Movie
Tropic Thunder
Tugg Speedman (Ben Stiller), pampered action superstar, sets out for Southeast Asia to take part in the biggest, most-expensive war movie produced, but soon after filming begins, he and his co-stars, Oscar-winner Kirk Lazarus (Robert Downey Jr.), comic Jeff Portnoy (Jack Black) and the rest of the crew, must become real soldiers when fighting breaks out in that part of the jungle.