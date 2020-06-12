The King of Staten Island

RDramaComedyMovie • 2020

Pete Davidson delivers a "persuasively raw" (The Observer) performance in this semi-autobiographical comedy-drama.

Pete Davidson delivers a “persuasively raw” (The Observer) perfor...More

About this Movie

The King of Staten Island

Pete Davidson delivers a “persuasively raw” (The Observer) performance in this semi-autobiographical comedy-drama.

Starring: Pete DavidsonMarisa TomeiBill BurrBel PowleyMaude Apatow

Director: Judd Apatow

