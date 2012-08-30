The IcemanThe Iceman

Hit man Richard Kuklinski (Michael Shannon) earns a well-deserved reputation as a cold-blooded killer but manages to keep his violent profession a secret from his wife (Winona Ryder) and children for years.more

About this Movie

The Iceman

Hit man Richard Kuklinski (Michael Shannon) earns a well-deserved reputation as a cold-blooded killer but manages to keep his violent profession a secret from his wife (Winona Ryder) and children for years.

Starring: Michael ShannonWinona RyderJames FrancoRay LiottaChris Evans

Director: Ariel Vromen

RThrillerDramaHorrorMovie2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

