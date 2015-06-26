About this Movie
Ted 2
Life has changed drastically for thunder buddies John, now a bachelor, and best pal Ted, now married to the woman of his dreams. Problems arise when the couple decide to adopt a child, but the law declares Ted to be property and not a person. Angry and dejected, the lovably foulmouthed teddy bear must now seek legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney to get the justice he deserves.
Starring: Mark WahlbergSeth MacFarlaneAmanda SeyfriedGiovanni RibisiJohn Slattery
Director: Seth MacFarlane