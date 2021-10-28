About this Movie
Out of Death
When Shannon (Jaime King) sets out on a hike to spread her deceased father’s ashes, she witnesses a corrupt sheriff’s deputy, Billie (Lala Kent) brutally murder a drug dealer. Having seen Shannon witness the murder, Billie and her cohorts set off to permanently silence Shannon. On the run from the dirty cops, Shannon stumbles into and recruits the help of a retired cop, Jack Harris (Bruce Willis).
Starring: Bruce WillisJames KingLala KentKelly GreysonTyler Jon Olson
Director: Mike Burns