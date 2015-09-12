Man Down

RDramaThrillerHorrorMovie2015

A troubled Marine returns home from Afghanistan to find his world changed and his wif...more

A troubled Marine returns home from Afghanistan to find his world...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Vatican Tapes
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Joe
R • Drama • Movie (2014)
Hours
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2013)
Mud
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Reasonable Doubt
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
The Condemned
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Winter's Bone
R • Drama • Movie (2010)
The Messenger
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2009)
A Most Wanted Man
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Blood Ties
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
Rescue Dawn
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2007)
Once Upon a Time in Venice
Action, Comedy • Movie (2017)
The 12th Man
Adventure, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Quiet Ones
PG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2014)
Arrival
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2016)

About this Movie

Man Down

A troubled Marine returns home from Afghanistan to find his world changed and his wife and son missing. Shia LaBeouf stars.

Starring: Shia LaBeoufJai CourtneyGary OldmanKate MaraTory Kittles

Director: Dito Montiel

RDramaThrillerHorrorMovie2015
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on