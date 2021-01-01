MacheteMachete

Machete

A former Mexican federale unleashes his vengeful fury on both sides of the border in this throwback to '70s exploitation cinema.

Starring: Danny TrejoRobert De NiroJessica AlbaSteven SeagalMichelle Rodriguez

Director: Robert Rodriguez

