About this Movie
Hot Tub Time Machine
Fueled by Red Bull, vodka and nostalgia for their younger, wilder days, a group of aging best friends travels back in time to 1987, where they relive the best year of their lives. And their time machine is a hot tub.
Starring: John CusackRob CorddryCraig RobinsonClark DukeCrispin Glover
Director: Steve Pink
