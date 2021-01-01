Hot Tub Time Machine

RComedyFantasy • Time Travel • Science FictionMovie2010

Fueled by Red Bull, vodka and nostalgia for their younger, wilder days, a group of ag...more

Fueled by Red Bull, vodka and nostalgia for their younger, wilder...More

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Sorry to Bother You
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2018)
Airplane!
PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
Rapture-Palooza
R • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2013)
Edward Scissorhands
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1990)
Gamer
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
Office Space
R • Comedy • Movie (1999)
Drumline Extended Version
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2002)
The Animal
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2001)
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2006)
Teen Wolf
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1985)
Juno
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2007)
Billy Madison
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1995)
Like Mike
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2002)
Clerks
R • Comedy • Movie (1994)
The Hot Chick
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2002)

About this Movie

Hot Tub Time Machine

Fueled by Red Bull, vodka and nostalgia for their younger, wilder days, a group of aging best friends travels back in time to 1987, where they relive the best year of their lives. And their time machine is a hot tub.

Starring: John CusackRob CorddryCraig RobinsonClark DukeCrispin Glover

Director: Steve Pink

RComedyFantasyTime TravelScience FictionMovie2010
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on