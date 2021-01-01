About this Movie
Chaos Walking
In this futuristic action-adventure, a young man (Tom Holland) must discover his inner power and unlock his planet’s dark secrets to save a mysterious girl (Daisy Ridley) who crash-lands on his planet.
Starring: Daisy RidleyTom HollandMads MikkelsenDemián BichirCynthia Erivo
Director: Doug Liman
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month