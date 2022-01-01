Captain America: The Winter Soldier

When an attack on a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague exposes an ever-widening conspiracy, he joins forces with the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, but they soon come up against an unexpected enemy.more

When an attack on a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague exposes an ever-wideni...More

Starring: Chris EvansScarlett JohanssonSamuel L. Jackson

Directors: Anthony RussoJoe Russo

PG-13SuperheroesActionAdventureMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
The Incredible HulkPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2008)
Man of SteelTV14 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2013)
Spider-Man: HomecomingPG-13 • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2017)
The WolverinePG-13 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2013)
The Amazing Spider-Man 2TV14 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2014)
Spider-Man: Far From HomePG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Thor: The Dark WorldPG-13 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2013)
Iron Man 3PG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2013)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected JourneyPG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2012)
Pacific RimTV14 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2013)
The Hobbit: The Desolation of SmaugPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Real SteelTV14 • Action, Family • Movie (2011)
22 Jump StreetTVMA • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
Fast & Furious 6PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Jurassic ParkPG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (1993)

About this Movie

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

When an attack on a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague exposes an ever-widening conspiracy, he joins forces with the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, but they soon come up against an unexpected enemy.

Starring: Chris EvansScarlett JohanssonSamuel L. JacksonSebastian StanRobert Redford

Directors: Anthony RussoJoe Russo

PG-13SuperheroesActionAdventureMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.