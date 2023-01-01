Black Fox: Good Men and Bad

Alan Johnson (Christopher Reeve) and Britt "Black Fox" Johnson (Tony Todd) have been blood brothers ever since Alan freed Britt from slavery. Now the two share a homestead on the Texas frontier. One night, an intruder with a grudge against Britt storms into Alan's house, shooting both Alan and his wife. When his wife dies, Alan sinks into drunken depression, then leaves abruptly to find her killer. Britt, now a deputy sheriff, goes off in pursuit of his friend.more

Alan Johnson (Christopher Reeve) and Britt "Black Fox" Johnson (T...More

Starring: Christopher ReeveTony ToddKim Coates

Director: Steven H. Stern

TV14WesternMovie1995
  • hd

About this Movie

Black Fox: Good Men and Bad

Alan Johnson (Christopher Reeve) and Britt "Black Fox" Johnson (Tony Todd) have been blood brothers ever since Alan freed Britt from slavery. Now the two share a homestead on the Texas frontier. One night, an intruder with a grudge against Britt storms into Alan's house, shooting both Alan and his wife. When his wife dies, Alan sinks into drunken depression, then leaves abruptly to find her killer. Britt, now a deputy sheriff, goes off in pursuit of his friend.

Starring: Christopher ReeveTony ToddKim CoatesJanet BaileyNancy Sorel

Director: Steven H. Stern

TV14WesternMovie1995
  • hd

