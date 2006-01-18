About this Movie
Black Fox: The Price of Peace
Texas homesteader Delores Holtz (Cyndy Preston) is kidnapped by an Indian tribe, but refuses rescue when the opportunity comes. She falls in love with the tribe's chief, Running Dog (Raoul Trujillo), preferring him to her abusive husband, Ralph (Chris Wiggins). However, Ralph wants Delores back and plans a raid against the tribe to get her. Stuck in the middle, blood brothers Alan Johnson (Christopher Reeve) and Britt "Black Fox" Johnson (Tony Todd) must choose a side to fight for.
Starring: Christopher ReeveTony ToddRaoul TrujilloJanet BaileyNancy Sorel
Director: Steven Hilliard Stern