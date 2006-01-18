Black Fox: The Price of Peace

Starring: Christopher ReeveTony ToddRaoul Trujillo

Director: Steven Hilliard Stern

TV14WesternMovie1995
  • hd

About this Movie

Texas homesteader Delores Holtz (Cyndy Preston) is kidnapped by an Indian tribe, but refuses rescue when the opportunity comes. She falls in love with the tribe's chief, Running Dog (Raoul Trujillo), preferring him to her abusive husband, Ralph (Chris Wiggins). However, Ralph wants Delores back and plans a raid against the tribe to get her. Stuck in the middle, blood brothers Alan Johnson (Christopher Reeve) and Britt "Black Fox" Johnson (Tony Todd) must choose a side to fight for.

Starring: Christopher ReeveTony ToddRaoul TrujilloJanet BaileyNancy Sorel

Director: Steven Hilliard Stern

TV14WesternMovie1995
  • hd

