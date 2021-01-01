Basic

RDramaThrillerHorrorMovie2003

Maverick DEA agent John Travolta interrogates the two survivors of a U.S. Army Ranger...more

Maverick DEA agent John Travolta interrogates the two survivors o...More

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Thomas Crown Affair
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1999)
In the Cut
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2003)
The Thin Red Line
R • Military & War, Drama • Movie (1998)
The Hitcher
R • Thriller • Movie (1986)
The Gift
R • Drama, Fantasy • Movie (2000)
One Hour Photo
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2002)
Unforgettable
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Revenge
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1990)
It
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Dark Water
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Changing Lanes
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Twisted
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2004)
Ricochet
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1991)
The Newton Boys
PG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (1998)
The Devil's Own
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1997)

About this Movie

Basic

Maverick DEA agent John Travolta interrogates the two survivors of a U.S. Army Rangers training mission that went awry.

Starring: John TravoltaConnie NielsenSamuel L. JacksonGiovanni RibisiBrian Van Holt

Director: John McTiernan

RDramaThrillerHorrorMovie2003
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on