97 Minutes97 Minutes

A hijacked 767 will crash in 97 minutes when its fuel runs out. As the NSA Director prepares to shoot the plane down, the fate of the innocent passengers is in the hands of an undercover Interpol agent embedded in the terrorist group.more

A hijacked 767 will crash in 97 minutes when its fuel runs out.

Starring: Jonathan Rhys MeyersAlec BaldwinMyAnna Buring

Director: Timo Vuorensola

Not RatedThrillerMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

97 Minutes - Trailer

About this Movie

