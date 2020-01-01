Get More Hulu Out of Hulu

Upgrade to the Hulu + Live TV plan with Live TV Add-ons to take your Hulu experience to the next level.
Live TV plan required (starting at $54.99/month).
Enhanced Cloud DVR

Enhanced Cloud DVR

Record Now, Watch Later

Record up to 50 hours of shows, movies, and games with our Cloud DVR. And if that’s not enough, upgrade to Enhanced Cloud DVR for 200 hours of storage. It’s a plan big enough for the whole family.

Unlimited Screens Add-On

One House. Many Streams.

With Unlimited Screens you can watch Hulu on any device connected to your home network. Even if someone in your family is watching something else, you’ll get to stream your TV.
Premium network restrictions apply.
Unlimited Screens

GET ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE WITH HULU + LIVE TV

Get full access to the entire Hulu streaming library along with your favorite live sports, breaking news, can’t-miss events, and current shows.
ABC ABC NEWS LIVE CBS CBS NEWS LIVE FOX NBC ACC Network A&E ANIMAL PLANET (EAST & WEST) BIG TEN BOOMERANG BRAVO CARTOON NETWORK CBS SPORTS CHEDDAR CNBC CNN CNN INTERNATIONAL COZY TV THE CW DISCOVERY (EAST & WEST) DISNEY CHANNEL DISNEY JR DISNEY XD E! ESPN ESPN2 ESPN NEWS ESPN U ESPN COLLEGE EXTRA ESPN BASES LOADED ESPN Goal Line FOOD NETWORK FOX BUSINESS FOX NEWS FOX SPORTS 1 FOX SPORTS 2 FREEFORM FX FXM FXX GOLF NETWORK HGTV HISTORY HLN ID (EAST & WEST) LIFETIME MSNBC MOTORTREND NASA NATGEO NATGEO WILD NBCSN OLYMPIC CHANNEL OXYGEN POP SEC SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL SYFY TBS TCM TELEMUNDO TLC (EAST & WEST) TNT TRAVEL NETWORK TRU TV UNIVERSAL KIDS USA VICE

Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

Mac & PC

Hulu.com

Apple

iPhone & iPad

Android

Phones & tablets

Roku

Select models

Amazon

Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

4th Generation

Chromecast

Xbox

Xbox One & Xbox 360

Samsung

Select TV models

LG

Select TV models

Nintendo Switch

Android TV

Select models

PlayStation 4

Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.

Any Questions?