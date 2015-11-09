ALL YOUR FAVORITE TV IN ONE PLACE
Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.
New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

New & Upcoming

Upcoming Movies

A Merry Friggin' Christmas - Trailer

PG-13 • Comedy, Holiday • Extra (2015)
Boyd and his family are forced to spend a dreaded Christmas at his parents' house with his eccentric father that he has been avoiding for years.

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun - Trailer

R • Drama, Comedy • Extra (2021)
An all-star cast brings Wes Anderson's celebration of journalism to life.

Office Space - Trailer

R • Comedy • Extra (1999)
Three company workers who hate their jobs rebel against their greedy boss.

Matriarch Trailer

Horror • Extra (2022)
At a breaking point after a near-fatal overdose, a woman returns to her childhood home to confront her personal demons but instead discovers a real one.

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty

Extra (2022)
A Miami pool boy finds himself trapped in a seven-year affair with a charming older woman and her husband, the Evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr, as he becomes increasingly entangled with the Falwell’s seemingly perfect lives.
Just Added: Watch Now

Hellraiser Trailer

My Friend Dahmer – Trailer

Sinister 2 - Trailer

Dashcam - Trailer

Rosaline Trailer

Bitterbrush

Trailer

Antlers - Trailer

Being Flynn - Trailer

The Boy Downstairs – Trailer

Did You Hear About the Morgans? - Trailer

Grandma's Boy - Trailer

Trailer

Looper - Trailer

Desperado - Trailer

Monster Family - Trailer

Lords of Dogtown - Trailer

Father of the Bride - Trailer

Father of the Bride Part II - Trailer

It Might Get Loud - Trailer

No Eres Tu, Soy Yo - Trailer

Ozzy - Trailer

I Saw the Devil - Trailer

Honeymoon - Trailer

Higher Learning - Excerpt

Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla 2

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla

Fright Night - Trailer

Fired Up! - Trailer

Evil Dead - Trailer

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark - Trailer

Dear White People - Trailer

Cedar Rapids - Trailer

Casino - Trailer

As Above, So Below - Trailer

Another Earth - Trailer

American Ultra - Trailer

American Ultra - Trailer

All My Puny Sorrows - Trailer

Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat - Trailer

Nitram - Trailer

Aliens in the Attic - Trailer

After Midnight - Trailer

About Time - Trailer

A Chiara - Trailer

Around the World in 80 Days - Trailer

I Think We're Alone Now - Trailer

The Rest of Us - Trailer

Like Mike

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$14.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO Max™
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Most Popular

HULU

Get one month free, then

$7.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • HBO Max™
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

now with Disney+ and ESPN+

$69.99/

month

| Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies on Hulu with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels on Hulu
  • Unlimited DVR: Store Live TV recordings for up to nine months and fast-forward through your DVR content
  • Endless entertainment with Disney+
  • Live sports with ESPN+, now on Hulu
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO Max™
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on
  • Sports Add-on