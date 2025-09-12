The Swan: Behind the Mirror - Trailer

In 2004, at the height of reality television, everyday women were promised the chance to transform their lives and become “Swans.” What followed was three months of plastic surgery, isolation, grueling workouts and a beauty pageant they say they never signed up for. More than twenty years later, the women who lived it and the people who made the show reveal what really happened behind the mirror. Through candid interviews and unprecedented access, The Swan: Behind the Mirror goes inside the making of one of reality television’s most controversial shows and the lives of the women at its center. The women reunite to reckon with an experience that built them, broke them and ultimately brought them together. At once a story about fame, beauty and the wild excesses of reality television, The Swan: Behind the Mirror is the definitive account of a cultural phenomenon that has to be seen to be believed.