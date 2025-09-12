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Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle - Trailer

After losing his family and watching his younger sister become a demon, Tanjiro Kamado joins the Demon Slayer Corps to avenge them. The leader of the Twelve Kizuki captures Lady Tamayo after Ubuyashiki’s attempt to stop him fails, plunging Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the Hashira into the demons’ stronghold, the Infinity Castle. Now, they must face off against some of their most powerful foes.
Fantasy, Adventure • Extra (2025)

The Plague - Trailer

At an all-boys water polo camp, socially anxious 12-year-old Ben struggles to fit in amidst a ruthless social hierarchy. When he befriends Eli—a lonely outcast shunned by the others for allegedly carrying a contagious "plague"—Ben becomes entangled in a cruel, escalating ritual of scapegoating and fear. As the lines between teasing and real harm blur, Ben is forced to confront his own complicity. A tense, darkly humorous coming-of-age story about masculinity and peer pressure.
R • Drama, Thriller • Extra (2025)

The Swan: Behind the Mirror - Trailer

In 2004, at the height of reality television, everyday women were promised the chance to transform their lives and become “Swans.” What followed was three months of plastic surgery, isolation, grueling workouts and a beauty pageant they say they never signed up for. More than twenty years later, the women who lived it and the people who made the show reveal what really happened behind the mirror. Through candid interviews and unprecedented access, The Swan: Behind the Mirror goes inside the making of one of reality television’s most controversial shows and the lives of the women at its center. The women reunite to reckon with an experience that built them, broke them and ultimately brought them together. At once a story about fame, beauty and the wild excesses of reality television, The Swan: Behind the Mirror is the definitive account of a cultural phenomenon that has to be seen to be believed.
Extra (3000)

100 Nights of Hero - Trailer

When a charming house guest (Nicholas Galitzine) arrives at a remote castle, the delicate dynamic between a neglectful husband, his innocent bride Cherry (Maika Monroe), and their devoted maid Hero (Emma Corrin), is thrown into chaos.
PG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Extra (2025)

Wicked - Trailer

When Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman who has yet to discover her true power, meets Glinda, a popular young woman who has yet to discover her true heart, at Shiz University, they forge an unlikely friendship. Their lives take different paths after an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, ultimately fulfilling their destinies as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.
PG • Musicals, Fantasy • Extra (2024)

Road House - Trailer

An ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past and his penchant for violence is spotted by the owner of a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. She hires him as her new bouncer in hopes of stopping a violent gang from destroying her beloved bar.
R • Action • Extra (2024)

Hypnotic - Trailer

Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke instead finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole investigating a series of reality-bending crimes where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world. Aided by Diana Cruz, an unnervingly gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter - the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl - only to discover more than he ever bargained for.
R • Action and Adventure, Drama • Extra (2023)

One of Them Days en Español - Trailer

La amistad de Dreux y Alyssa se pone a prueba mientras buscan evitar el desahucio.
R • Comedy • Extra (2025)

One of Them Days - Trailer

Dreux and Alyssa's friendship is put to the test as they scramble to find a way to avoid eviction.
R • Comedy • Extra (2025)

Signal One - Trailer

Tech Billionaire Sam Houston hires computer scientist Annika to an isolated tech facility.
PG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Extra (2026)

Vanessa Gonzalez: Mamona - Trailer

Raised by a devout Catholic mother and witch grandmother, Vanessa Gonzalez shares hilarious stories of growing up on the Texas border, family chaos, cultural expectations, and finding the courage to chase her own dreams.
Not Rated • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Extra (2026)

Heretic - Trailer

A diabolical Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant) ensnares two young missionaries in his terrifying game of cat-and-mouse when they knock on the wrong door and are forced to prove their faith.
R • Thriller, Horror • Extra (2024)

Sixteen Candles - Trailer

Samantha Baker is ready to make the most of her Sweet Sixteen birthday…if only someone would remember it. She's your average teen, enduring creepy freshmen, spoiled siblings, confused parents and the "Big Blonde on Campus" who stands between her and the boy of her dreams.
PG • Drama, Teen • Extra (1984)

The Breakfast Club - Trailer

When Saturday detention started, they were five students with nothing in common: the Jock, the Princess, the Brain, the Criminal and the Basket Case. By the end of the day, they became closer than any of them could have imagined.
R • Drama, Teen • Extra (1985)

Casper - Trailer

When a "ghost therapist" and his daughter move into a drafty old mansion to exorcise its otherworldly inhabitants, they meet a friendly but lonely young ghost named Casper (who's just looking for a friend) and his outrageous uncles Stretch, Stinkie and Fatso.
PG • Fantasy, Drama • Extra (1995)

Together Together - Trailer

When a young loner becomes the gestational surrogate for a single man in his 40s, the two strangers come to realize this unexpected relationship will challenge their perceptions of connection, boundaries and the particulars of love.
R • Drama, Comedy • Extra (2021)

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade - Trailer

Our favorite Ice Age herd embarks on a daring rescue mission that turns into the world's first egg hunt.
Adventure, Animation • Extra (2016)

Obsessed en Español - Trailer

Un ejecutivo exitoso con una esposa hermosa, que antes fue asistente en su oficina, ve su vida perfecta amenazada por una nueva empleada que se revela como acosadora. Sharon se ve obligada a luchar para salvar su matrimonio y su propia vida.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Extra (2009)

See How They Run - Trailer

Welcome to the greatest murder ever staged! It is the West End of London in the 1950s, and plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play have come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and his eager rookie sidekick, Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan), take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theatre underground. The more they investigate the mysterious homicide, the more they realize that they do so at their own peril.
PG-13 • Crime, Mystery • Extra (2022)

Amsterdam - Trailer

From 20th Century Studios, New Regency, and acclaimed filmmaker David O. Russell comes "Amsterdam," an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. Based on facts that meet fiction, the film stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, with Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.
R • Drama, Comedy • Extra (2022)

Ice Age: The Meltdown - Trailer

Manny, Sid, Diego and Scrat join forces with new friends: Ellie and her possum brothers, Crash and Eddie, to save the valley from an epic flood.
PG • Family, Adventure • Extra (2006)

Abel - Trailer

After a mysterious silence, nine-year-old Abel returns home speaking—and calmly assumes the role of his absent father. His family accepts the strange new order, but when the real father reappears, their fragile balance begins to collapse.
Drama, Comedy • Extra (2010)

Psychopath: The White Rabbit Killer - Trailer

A detective with dissociative identity disorder hunts a sadistic serial killer known as the White Rabbit. As the case grows more personal and the bodies pile up, she must confront the fractures in her own mind before the killer claims another victim.
International, Latino • Extra (2026)

Cosmic Worlds - Trailer

Journey beyond the visible universe in a visually stunning exploration of the cosmos. Blending science, spirituality and human emotion, this documentary invites us to reconsider our place in the infinite—and the mysteries that connect us all.
Drama, Comedy • Extra (2023)

Beauties of the Night - Trailer

Decades after dazzling Mexico City's legendary cabarets, five former showgirls face aging, fading fame and a changing world with defiant glamour. Their intimate stories reveal the resilience, humor and enduring desire behind the women once known as Beauties of the Night.
Documentaries • Extra (2016)

Inglourious Basterds - Trailer

In Nazi-occupied France during World War II, a plan to assassinate Nazi leaders by a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers coincides with a theatre owner's plans.
R • Adventure, Drama • Extra (2009)

John Carpenter's Starman - Trailer

An alien takes the form of a young widow's husband and asks her to drive him from Wisconsin to Arizona. The government tries to stop them.
PG • Aliens, Science Fiction • Extra (1984)

In The Grey preview

When a ruthless despot steals a billion-dollar fortune, a team of covert operatives is sent to steal it back. What begins as an impossible heist gets even worse and spirals into an all-out war of strategy, deception and survival.
Action, Drama • Extra (2026)

You Got Served - Trailer

In order to achieve their dream of opening a recording studio, two friends must first win their city's dance contest.
PG-13 • Drama • Extra (2004)

Sunset Park - Trailer

An urban basketball team fights for survival on the streets, respect on the courts and a miracle, now that their coach is a short, white woman.
R • Comedy, Drama • Extra (1996)

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars en Español - Trailer

Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer y DeRay Davis prestan sus voces para una aventura militar de ciencia ficción totalmente nueva de Ed Neumeier, escritor de Starship Troopers y Robocop.
R • Extra (2017)

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars - Trailer

Federation trooper Johnny Rico is ordered to work with a group of new recruits on a satellite station on Mars, where giant bugs have decided to target their next attack.
R • Adventure, Action • Extra (2017)

Starship Troopers: Invasion en Español - Trailer

Un puesto de vigilancia, Fuerte Casey, es atacado por bichos. La nave Alesia comienza a desplegar sus tropas para apoderarse, controlar la situación y rescatar a los sobrevivientes.
R • Adventure, Spanish • Extra (2012)

Starship Troopers: Invasion - Trailer

A distant Federation outpost Fort Casey comes under attack by bugs.
R • Science Fiction, Action • Extra (2012)

Starship Troopers 3: Marauder en Español - Trailer

Johnny Rico es un general, cuya misión de acción es derrotar a los insectos gigantes.
R • Adventure, Spanish • Extra (2008)

Starship Troopers 3: Marauder - Trailer

Johnny Rico is now a general, and called back into action to defeat the bugs.
R • Adventure, Action • Extra (2008)

The Green Knight - Trailer

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.
R • Fantasy, Adventure • Extra (2021)

Pineapple Express en Español - Trailer

Un par de adictos de poca monta son buscados cuando uno es testigo de un asesinato de la mafia y arrastra a su compañero en su huida para evitar que lo silencien para siempre.
R • Adventure, Spanish • Extra (2008)

Pineapple Express - Trailer

A process server and his marijuana dealer wind up on the run from hitmen and a corrupt police officer after he witnesses his dealer's boss murder a competitor while trying to serve papers on him.
R • Adventure, Action and Adventure • Extra (2008)

Moneyball en Español - Trailer

Relata la historia de Billy Beane, agente de los Oakland Athletics, y su intento audaz de crear un equipo a través de la ayuda de analistas expertos en la computación.
PG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Extra (2011)

Moneyball - Trailer

Oakland A's general manager attempts to put together a baseball club on a budget.
PG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Extra (2011)

Lakeview Terrace - Trailer

A young interracial couple move into their dream home and are increasingly harassed by their next-door neighbor, a tightly wound black LAPD officer. When the couple decides to fight back the feud turns deadly.
PG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Extra (2008)

Jerry Maguire en Español - Trailer

Exitoso agente deportivo, despedido por ser honorable, lucha por sus ideales y por aquellos que dependen de él.
R • Sports, Latino • Extra (1996)

Jerry Maguire - Trailer

When a sports agent has a moral epiphany and is fired for expressing it, he decides to put his new philosophy to the test as an independent agent with the only athlete who stays with him and his former colleague.
R • Sports, Drama • Extra (1996)

Burlesque en Español - Trailer

Una chica de pueblo se traslada a Los Ángeles y encuentra su lugar ideal en un club de neo-burlesque dirigido por una exbailarina.
PG-13 • Drama • Extra (2010)

Burlesque - Trailer

A small town singer moves to the big city for her chance at stardom when she discovers Burlesque.
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Extra (2010)

Sinister - Trailer

Ethan Hawke is a crime novelist who moves his family into a home with a horrific past. But when he uncovers a box of mysterious home movies that seem to point to unspeakable terrors, he unlocks a nightmare that threatens his entire family.
R • Thriller, Horror • Extra (2012)

A Happening Of Monumental Proportions preview

Students at a Los Angeles school find themselves entangled in a chaotic day filled with sex, lies, and dead bodies.
R • Comedy • Extra (2017)

Silver Linings Playbook preview

After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when he meets a mysterious girl with problems her own.
R • Drama, Romance • Extra (2012)

The Hatching preview

Tim returns to his hometown after his father dies and discovers that something sinister is destroying the lives of the villagers.
Horror, Fantasy • Extra (2014)

Lena & Snowball preview

A lonely girl tries to protect a valuable white lion cub from the poachers who kidnapped it and will stop at nothing to get it back.
Drama, Comedy • Extra (2021)

Jurassic Tale preview

After a baby T-Rex hatches from a prehistoric egg found in a nearby cave, siblings Emma and Brian must outsmart an evil scientist who wants the dinosaur for his own nefarious purposes.
Adventure • Extra (2022)

Tales From The Crypt Presents: Bordello Of Blood preview

A seedy private eye helps a televangelist's employee, whose brother vanished at a brothel of female vampires.
R • Horror • Extra (1996)

ATL preview

In Atlanta's skating scene, Rashad struggles to guide his younger brother while carrying the weight of being the man of the house. New‑New brings hope into his life, but she's hiding a secret that could change everything.
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Extra (2006)

Tales from the Hood preview

Three young hustlers, searching for stolen drugs in a mortuary, become enchanted by the supernatural tales told by the undertaker.
R • Thriller, Horror • Extra (1995)

The Best Man preview

A first-time author, attending the wedding of two old chums, worries that his friends will learn that they are the characters in his frank, tell-all novel.
R • Black Stories, Drama • Extra (1999)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans preview

The Underworld origin story: a thousand years ago, the Death Dealer vampires enslaved the werewolf Lycans - but they broke free and began a bloody battle that has lasted through the centuries! The third Underworld film.
R • Fantasy, Adventure • Extra (2009)

Pegasus: Pony With a Broken Wing preview

When Sydney and a neighbor boy find a mysterious pony that has an injured wing, they secretly heal the creature while racing to save Sydney's family ranch from developers.
G • Fantasy, Drama • Extra (2019)

Ghoster preview

A man and his young daughter can't believe their luck when they inherit a sprawling mansion on the same day of their eviction. Upon arrival, they soon discover a cute little ghost that has been trapped in a mirrored prison for 50 years.
PG • Fantasy, Family • Extra (2022)

All Creatures Here Below preview

Desperate for money, Gensan and Ruby impulsively commit a crime which sets in motion a series of dire events. Now on the run, the couple seek refuge in Kansas City, a place filled with dark secrets that still haunt them.
Crime, Drama • Extra (2019)

Imagine That preview

As his business falters, a driven mogul turns to his young daughter and her vivid imagination for help. Entering her fantasy world sparks a comic journey that transforms both their lives.
PG • Fantasy, Black Stories • Extra (2009)

Across The Great Divide preview

In 1876, a gambler on the run encounters two orphans trying to make their way across the Rocky Mountains, encountering cougars, wolves, bears and more - can the trio learn to trust one another and survive the wild?
G • Drama, Adventure • Extra (1976)

Born Of War preview

After her family is killed, Mina finds out her real father is a terrorist, and behind the killings. To get revenge, Mina works with British Intelligence to take him down.
R • International, British • Extra (2013)

Minority Report preview

In 2054, Precrime detective John Anderton goes on the run after he's predicted to kill a man he's never met. With precog Agatha in tow, he searches for the truth - and a possible setup within his own department.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Extra (2002)

Fred 2: Night Of The Living Fred preview

Fred suspects that his new music teacher is a vampire and sets out to prove his theory.
Comedy, Kids • Extra (2011)

The Back-up Plan preview

Ready to become a mom on her own, Zoe goes through with the procedure - then immediately meets Stan, who feels like the perfect match. As sparks fly, she panics over how to tell him she’s already expecting.
Comedy, Drama • Extra (2010)

Double Take preview

An investment banker, framed as a cop killer, is on the run to Mexico. But he gets mistaken for a fast-talking con man - who may be a crook, an FBI agent, or an assassin!
PG-13 • Crime, Action • Extra (2001)

The Italian Job preview

Charlie Croker pulls off a flawless heist—until he’s double‑crossed. Wanting payback as much as payoff, he joins a stunning safecracker and his crew to steal the loot back, launching a wild, high‑speed chase through the streets and tunnels of Los Angeles.
PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Extra (2003)

X - Trailer

A group of actors set out to make an adult film in rural Texas under the noses of their reclusive hosts—an elderly couple with a farm and boarding house for rent. But when the couple catches their young guests in the act, the cast finds themselves in a desperate fight for their lives in this tantalizing slasher from writer-director Ti West.
R • Horror • Extra (2022)

Pearl - Trailer

Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X in this astonishing follow-up to the year’s most acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl’s ambitions, temptations, and repressions all collide in the stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of X’s iconic villain.
R • Horror, Thriller • Extra (2022)
Upcoming Movies

The Sweetest Thing preview

Jennifer's Body - Trailer

2012 - Trailer

Jurassic Park - Trailer

Soulm8te - Trailer

Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself- Trailer

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